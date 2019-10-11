Kevin Smith: Martin Scorsese Lacks ‘Emotional Attachment’ to Marvel Movies

Smith tells Yahoo Entertainment that Scorsese has already made a superhero movie himself with "The Last Temptation of Christ."

Kevin Smith is one of the most outspoken comic book movie lovers in Hollywood, so it was only a matter of time before someone asked him about Martin Scorsese’s Marvel movie critique. The “Taxi Driver” icon was quoted in Empire magazine comparing Marvel movies to “theme parks,” saying, “I don’t see [Marvel movies]. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema… It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

During a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Smith was asked to weigh in on Scorsese’s criticism. The “Jay and Silent Bob” director noted, “Martin Scorsese has made such wonderful movies. He’s been doing the job since I was a kid. I’m not going to sit and be like, ‘I know better than him.’ That’s his feelings.”

However, Smith suggested that Scorsese is not the most fit to judge the value of Marvel movies since the director does not seem to have any kind of personal connection to the comic book stories portrayed on screen. “Martin Scorsese probably doesn’t have the emotional attachment to those movies that I do,” Smith said. “When he sees those movies, he’s like, ‘That’s a theme park.’ When I see those movies, that is the closest I get to being with my dad at a movie theater again. I respect his opinion, but I don’t think he has the same emotional attachment that a lot of us have. It’s the men and the women that we relate to in the movie, not the ‘super’ part.”

Smith added that Scorsese himself has already made an epic superhero movie in the form of “The Last Temptation of Christ.” As Smith put it, “I’m not diminishing Jesus by any stretch of the imagination. But who is Jesus if not a superhero?”

Earlier this week, “Avengers” star Robert Downey Jr. also accepted Scorsese’s criticism with open ears. Head over to Yahoo Entertainment to read more from Smith.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.