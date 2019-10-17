Sutter was reportedly fired after several complaints were raised about his on-set behavior, though additional details are still emerging.

Kurt Sutter, the executive producer for FX’s “Mayans M.C.,” has officially exited his role in the “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff.

Variety reported that Sutter sent an email to the “Mayans M.C.” cast saying that he had been fired from the show after several complaints were raised about his behavior on the set of the series. In the letter, Sutter described himself as being “an abrasive dick,” but the full letter has yet to be made available. The decision to fire Sutter reportedly came from FX CEO John Landgraf and Disney TV Studios head Dana Walden.

FX representatives declined to comment for this story and a representative for Sutter did not immediately return requests for comment.

At press time, Sutter was expected to still be under the overall deal he signed with 20th Century Fox Television last year. That deal, which Sutter inked in January 2018, was reportedly in the eight-figure range.

Representatives from 20th Century Fox did not return a request for comment about the status of that overall deal.

Kurt’s reported dismissal came after he previously expressed a desire to step down from his role as co-showrunner on the series and allow Elgin James to take sole reigns of “Mayans M.C.,” which follows an outlaw motorcycle club that was originally featured in “Sons of Anarchy.”

“It’s time for the white man to leave the building,” Sutter said at the FX show’s Season 2 premiere in August, according to Variety. “If we are lucky enough to have a Season 3, I will be stepping back as day to day showrunner and handing the reins to my talented and passionate partner, Elgin James.”

An early termination for a coveted creator speaks to the need for his exit now, rather than later. It also brings into question the status of his overall deal, given the timing of and forced departure from “Mayans M.C.”

The second season of “Mayans M.C.” debuted on FX in September and given its high ratings, the “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff is expected to be renewed for a third season. Sutter also served as a creator and executive producer on “Sons of Anarchy,” one of FX’s first flagship dramas.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.

