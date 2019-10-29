M. Night Shyamalan Goes ‘On Location’ in Honor of ‘The Sixth Sense’s’ 20th Anniversary

In this exclusive first look at a full episode, “On Location” follows host Josh Horowitz as he interviews filmmakers and actors at the locations of their pivotal work.

“As with all things, the thing that makes you different becomes your strength. And so, this is something that makes me different. I’m an Indian dude who lives in Philly, alright? So, why would I want to blunt that?” – M. Night Shyamalan, “On Location”

If you’ve ever seen an M. Night Shyamalan movie, chances are that you know the filmmaker loves to represent his hometown of Philadelphia. Movies like “The Sixth Sense,” “Unbreakable,” “Lady in the Water,” and even “The Village” and “Signs” all take place in or around the Philadelphia area, and much like Shyamalan himself, the location is basically a character itself in his movies.

In honor of that hometown love — as well as the 20th anniversary of “The Sixth Sense” and the general Halloween spirit — Shyamalan went back to Philly for the latest, spooky episode of the Paramount Network’s short-form digital series “On Location,” which you can watch below.

“On Location” follows host Josh Horowitz as he interviews various filmmakers and actors at the locations of some of their most memorable and pivotal work. Others receiving the “On Location” treatment include Michael Mann, Zooey Deschanel, Robert Patrick, Lance Reddick and Kevin Smith.

In this particular episode, Horowitz spends time in Philadelphia with Shyamalan as he goes back to the various locations that were so integral to his breakout film, “The Sixth Sense,” for the first time in 20 years. Specifically the duo visit the neighborhood where Haley Joel Osment’s Cole Sear lived and the red doored St. Augustine Church where Cole and Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) met.

In taking this physical stroll down memory lane for “On Location,” Shyamalan also goes through his thought process from 20 years ago, from the origin of “The Sixth Sense” from a serial killer story to a more therapeutic one – as well as behind the-scenes of the location scouting to the casting.

