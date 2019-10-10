Mark Ruffalo Condemns George W. Bush: He Must Be ‘Brought to Justice’ for Iraq War Crimes

Ruffalo wrote on Twitter that "we can’t even begin to talk about kindness" until Bush sees justice.

Mark Ruffalo isn’t ready to show George W. Bush some kindness. The “Avengers” actor took to social media October 9 to condemn the former President of the United States, writing that Bush deserves to be “brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War.” Ruffalo added that Bush’s alleged crimes include “American-led torture, Iraqi deaths and displacement, and the deep scars — emotional and otherwise — inflicted on our military that served [Bush’s] folly.”

Ruffalo’s statement was not just a criticism of Bush but also an apparent dig at Ellen DeGeneres. The actor was responding to a post about the popular daytime talk show host, who has been at the center of controversy this week after she was spotted hanging out with Bush at the Dallas Cowboys football game over the weekend. Many of DeGeneres’ fans were quick to criticize the television host, an outspoke member and champion of the LGBTQ community, for being friends with Bush, who actively opposed the legalization of same-sex marriage.

DeGeneres addressed the Bush controversy on her talk show “Ellen” earlier this week, saying, “I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different and I think that we’ve forgotten that that’s OK. When I say ‘be kind to one another,’ I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone. Doesn’t matter.”

Following DeGeneres’ defense, the conversation around Bush on social media pivoted to his alleged war crimes during the Iraq War. It’s here where Ruffalo made his declaration that George Bush deserves to be brought to justice. “Until George W. Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War, we can’t even begin to talk about kindness,” Ruffalo wrote, seemingly calling out DeGeneres’ defense.

Ruffalo appeared in this year’s record-breaking “Avengers: Endgame” and will next be seen in the leading role of Todd Haynes’ corporate thriller “Dark Waters,” in theaters November 22 from Focus Features.

