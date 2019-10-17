‘Marriage Story’ Official Trailer: Baumbach, Driver, Johansson Deliver Top Oscar Contender

The Netflix drama has taken festival season by storm with acclaim at Venice, Telluride, Toronto, and the New York Film Festival.

Following an acclaimed run for “Marriage Story” at the fall film festivals, Netflix has finally dropped the official trailer for Noah Baumbach’s heartbreaker starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. “Marriage Story” marks one of Netflix’s top Oscar contenders for the 2020 Academy Awards alongside Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic “The Irishman” and Fernando Meirelles’ “The Two Popes.” Baumbach’s latest debuted at Venice, where Driver and Scarlett Johansson instantly became locks for acting Oscar noms, before screening at Telluride, Toronto, and the New York Film Festival.

“Marriage Story” stars Driver and Johansson as a couple navigating a divorce. Driver’s Charlie is a successful New York City theater director, while Johansson’s Nicole is an actress with dreams of moving to her hometown of Los Angeles for a chance to escalate her career. The two have a young son, played by Azhy Robertson. Baumbach’s script follows the coast-to-coast divorce as it pushes Charlie and Nicole into personal and creative extremes. The supporting cast includes Laura Dern, Ray Liotta, Alan Alda, Merrit Weaver, Wallace Shawn, and Julie Hagerty.

In his A- review out of the Venice Film Festival, IndieWire chief critic Eric Kohn hailed Driver and Johansson’s performances as the very best of their careers. Kohn also singled out the film as the director’s most mature offering to date.

“The power of ‘Marriage Story’ stems from the way it transcends the simplicity of its premise,’ Kohn wrote. “Writer-director Noah Baumbach matches the material for his most personal movie with filmmaking ambition to spare, and a pair of devastating performances from Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson that rank as their very best. The brilliance of the movie lies in how it starts from a familiar place, then sneaks into transcendence.”

“Marriage Story” is Baumbach’s second Netflix original following 2017’s “The Meyerowitz Stories.” Baumbach has received one Oscar nomination so far in his career (Best Original Screenplay for “The Squid and the Whale”), although that’s likely to change next year. Driver received his first Oscar nomination earlier this year for this “BlacKkKlansman” supporting performance, while Johansson is still seeking her first nomination.

Netflix will open “Marriage Story” in select theaters beginning November 6 before making the drama available to stream December 6. Watch the official trailer below.

