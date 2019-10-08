‘Mickey and the Bear’ Trailer: A Star Is Born in Camila Morrone With Gritty Drama Set Amid Opioid Country

Annabelle Attanasio's drama picked up strong notices out of SXSW this year, and opens in New York on November 13.

Utopia has dropped the first trailer for director/writer Annabelle Attanasio’s “Mickey and the Bear.” Attanasio is an actress turned filmmaker known from the small screen for her roles on “Bull” and “The Knick.” “Mickey and the Bear” marks her first feature as director, and it stars up-and-comer Camila Morrone, previously seen in the films “Death Wish” and “Never Goin’ Back.”

Set in the rural back country of Anaconda, Montana, Morrone is headstrong teenager Mickey, who’s trying to keep her single veteran father (James Badge Dale) afloat despite his opioid addiction and grief over the death of his wife. Mickey, however, harbors her own dreams of heading to the west coast and going to college, and she must put everything on the line in pursuit of her own independence.

“Mickey and the Bear” originally premiered at the 2019 South by Southwest Film Festival, and it also stars Calvin Demba (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”), Ben Rosenfield (“Boardwalk Empire”), and Rebecca Henderson (“Russian Doll”).

Here’s what IndieWire’s David Ehrlich had to say about “Mickey and the Bear” ahead of SXSW 2019: “Annabelle Attanasio could have coasted to a lucrative career as a supporting actress in CBS procedurals, but the former ‘Bull’ star wanted more for herself, and found the courage to leave that (extremely troubled) show after its second season in order to write and direct her debut feature. A coming-of-age drama that’s grounded in the cold realities of growing up in modern America, ‘Mickey and the Bear’ is centered around Camila Morrone (so magnetic in last year’s ‘Never Goin’ Back’) as a Montana teenager who’s struggling to reconcile her responsibility to her grieving, opioid-addicted father and her own dreams of a better life on the west coast. A story about the complicated relationship between family and independence, the film shines a spotlight on two compelling American actors — both on the cusp of stardom in their own ways — and reintroduces us to a third, whose true calling might have been found behind the camera.”

“Mickey and the Bear” opens in New York on November 13, followed by Los Angeles on November 22, and nationwide on November 29. Check out the first trailer for the film below.

