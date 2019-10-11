‘Big Mouth’ Composer Talks Origins of Hilarious ‘Disclosure the Movie: The Musical!’

Composer Mark Rivers admits he had to rent the 1994 Michael Douglas and Demi Moore film to get up to speed.

Netflix’s “Big Mouth” is a series with plenty of “I don’t exactly know why it’s happening… but I love it?” moments. But in the case of its recently-released third season, no moment most encapsulates that particular sensation than the entirety of the season’s penultimate episode “Disclosure the Movie: The Musical!” The episode’s opening musical number even clocks this by including the term “full sex” and letting everyone know: “It’s gonna be weird and inappropriate.”

In fact, “Big Mouth” composer Mark Rivers went through the same thought process when it came to creating the music for the episode and its titular musical. As he told Vulture, “I don’t know what their inspiration was. I didn’t remember the movie at all. I had to go rent and watch it get myself up to speed about what I was supposed to write.”

But obviously, the brains behind the episode remembered “Disclosure.” As a matter of fact, “Big Mouth” co-creator Nick Kroll and episode co-writer Emily Altman just recently made guest appearances on an episode of the Earwolf podcast “How Did This Get Made?” to promote “Big Mouth” Season 3. The movie they talked about? “Disclosure,” of course. Starring Michael Douglas and Demi Moore, the non-musical, erotic thriller—released in 1994, a time when erotic thrillers were still a quite thriving film genre—told the story of a computer specialist (Douglas) wrongfully and maliciously sued of sexual harassment by a former lover-turned-boss (Moore).

With all that in mind, unsurprisingly—as IndieWire’s Ben Travers pointed out in his “Big Mouth” Season 3 review—“Disclosure the Movie: The Musical” serves as a perfect standalone entry in an otherwise serialized animated series.

“It was like a shitty Me Too backlash take, way before shitty Me Too backlashes were on the map,” Rivers said, falling perfectly in line with the “Disclosure the Movie: The Musical” lyric, “It’s a story about women kickin’ butt / And being rapists just like dudes.” And once he knew exactly what the movie was and the series’ writers gave him their ideas and context for the songs that would make up the musical, Rivers was given free reign to write whatever he wanted. The eventual creation fell perfectly in line with what Vulture’s Jackson McHenry noted as the show’s “Schoolhouse Rock, But Horny” approach to musical numbers.

The hardest part for Rivers was admittedly the aforementioned opening number that set up the entire episode and making sure to “write to each character to get their voices properly.” “I’ve definitely worked on shows where people didn’t know what they want and you’re scrambling to find it,” Rivers said. “That’s rarely the case with these guys. They know what they want and that was a huge relief.”

