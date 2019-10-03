‘Big Mouth’: Netflix Sets Spin-Off Series ‘Human Resources’ with Nick Kroll

Nick Kroll announced the "Big Mouth" spin-off at New York Comic-Con Thursday evening.

As if three more seasons of “Big Mouth” weren’t enough, Netflix has given the green light to a spinoff series of its Emmy-nominated animated comedy. Titled “Human Resources,” the new show will follow the various hormone monsters introduced during a Season 2 episode where the kids visited their guiding voices’ office space.

“So there was a question earlier about Monster World, and if we’re going to do more of that, and we’re actually going to do a lot more than that,” Nick Kroll said while announcing the new series during the “Big Mouth” New York Comic-Con panel. “It’s a workplace comedy that takes place in the world of the monsters […] about the monsters and creatures and everything else that manages people.”

The cast and release date were not announced, but a short clip was screened and Kroll confirmed, “This is real.”

“We’re going to make it after we make Season 5 of ‘Big Mouth,'” Kroll said. “We are incredibly excited to tell a lot of different kinds of stories, not just about puberty, but of all the different stories of life.”

Kroll also announced an upcoming “Big Mouth” soundtrack, featuring all the original music from the series composed by Mark Rivers. There will be vinyl records available in stores soon, and a Spotify playlist will launch Friday, along with the Season 3 release.

Prior to the panel, Netflix screened an episode from the upcoming season — where Nick (Kroll) and Andrew (John Mulaney) take a family trip to Florida — before previewing a few more things to come in Season 3.

“Missy [voiced by Jenny Slate] is going to get her own Hormone Monstress,” Jennifer Flackett said.

“And it’s Thandie Newton,” Kroll said. “So when she wasn’t shooting ‘Westworld,’ she was encouraging a 14-year-old girl to put herself up against a faucet.”

Kroll also said the first two seasons were based more on the creators’ nostalgia for their youth, and Season 3 is more focused on what pubescent teens are dealing with in the modern world.

“This season, I think specifically, is much more about what it’s like to be a kid now. There’s a lot of stuff with Nick and his phone, and we got Chelsea Peretti to voice the phone. Her name is Cellsea,” Kroll said.

“We have an episode about the boys ranking the girls, which is something that Nick and I actually did when we were kids and didn’t know any better,” Goldberg said. “When we did it [then], it was just on paper, but here it’s online, which helps show how much things have changed.”

There’s also an episode where the Fab Five from “Queer Eye” guest star, and Kroll said it was writer and producer Emily Altman’s enthusiam for the series that made it happen.

“We got ‘Queer Eye’ because Emily, you were obsessed with watching it,” Kroll said. “It had just come out and you were really pushing it.”

“We were at a Netflix event and we met them,” Flackett said. “We said, ‘Oh my God, you should makeover Coach Steve!’”

You can watch the episode when Season 3 premieres Friday. In July, Netflix renewed “Big Mouth” for Seasons 4, 5, and 6. The multi-season renewal was part of a new multi-year deal formed with the “Big Mouth” creators — Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett — under their production company, Brutus Pink. The group’s animation company will produce multiple animated series and films for Netflix.

“Big Mouth” premiered in September 2017 and earned universal acclaim. Netflix has not provided verifiable viewership data for the series, but the sold-out New York Comic-Con panel spoke to the series’ popularity. Kroll provides various voices on the series, including Nick and the Hormone Monster, while Goldberg, Levin, and Flackett all executive produce and write episodes. Season 2 was nominated for Outstanding Animated Program, after Season 1 earned composer Mark Rivers a nod for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics (for the song, “Totally Gay”).

“Big Mouth” Season 3 premieres Friday, October 4 on Netflix. The original series has been renewed through Season 6.

