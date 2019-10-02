Netflix Renews ‘Dear White People’ For Fourth and Final Season

Dubbed as its “4th & Final Volume,” this season of the Justin Simien-created series will consist of 10 new episodes.

Netflix has announced that its dramedy “Dear White People” — based on the 2014 film of the same name — has been renewed for a fourth and final season. Dubbed as its “4th & Final Volume,” this season of the Justin Simien-created series will consist of 10 new episodes, bringing the final episode count of the entire series to 40.

In a statement released by Netflix, Simien spoke about the bittersweet renewal of his series: “I’m so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix! This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can’t wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience.”

Since its debut in the spring of 2017, “Dear White People” has been critically-acclaimed, with IndieWire’s own Ben Travers praising the series for its “smart jabs at current pop culture” and its work as a standard-bearer for movie-to-TV adaptations. Over the course of its first three seasons, the series—about a group of black students trying to navigate their way through a predominantly white Ivy League college—has achieved a 95% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and even weathered the storm of backlash against its misconstrued title and message.

“Dear White People” Vol. 4 will see the return of series stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marque Richardson, among others. Justin Simien will also return as series co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Yvette Lee Browser. See more below:

