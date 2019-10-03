‘Eli’ Trailer: Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is ‘Bubble Boy’ Meets ‘The Conjuring’

Ciarán Foy's "Eli" hits the streaming platform on October 18.

It’s October, and that means it’s horror movie season. Netflix is ready to scare your pants off with the streaming platform’s latest original horror movie, “Eli.” Check out the trailer below.

Directed by Ciarán Foy (“Sinister 2”), the film follows Eli (Charlie Shotwell from 2016’s “Captain Fantastic”), an 11-year-old boy with an auto-immune disorder who, sheltered from the dangerous environmental stimuli of the world, is checked into a “clean house” for treatment. But he soon discovers that the house is not just “clean” — it’s haunted. Think “Bubble Boy” meets “The Conjuring.” Similarities to the latter are reinforced by the presence of Lili Taylor (star of “The Conjuring” and the recently canceled Netflix series “Chambers”) in the film’s cast. Kelly Reilly (recently seen in TV’s “Yellowstone”) also stars.

From Netflix, here’s the synopsis: “‘Eli’ is the story of a young boy plagued with an unknown, debilitating illness that requires him to live completely sealed off from the outside world. After exhausting every option, his parents put their trust — and his life — in the hands of a doctor whose experimental, cutting edge treatments at her clean house facility may hold Eli’s last hope. As Eli undergoes the tremendously intense process that could potentially cure him, he begins to be haunted by experiences that make him question who he can trust and what is lurking inside the house.”

The film is written by David Chirchirillo (2013’s witty horror-comedy “Cheap Thrills”) along with Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing (co-writers on the acclaimed 2016 horror movie “The Autopsy of Jane Doe”).

“Eli” is the latest Netflix horror outing to ostensibly become buried on the site’s packed page of scary movies. (If you’re looking for a silly scare, one recent standout from the surfeit of Netflix original horror movies is “The Perfection,” starring Allison Williams and Logan Browning as warring musical prodigies gone psycho.) Producers on “Eli” also worked on the chilling, atmospheric, Netflix horror series “The Haunting of Hill House,” created by filmmaker Mike Flanagan, who is next directing on the big screen with the “Shining” sequel “Doctor Sleep,” opening November 8.

The film begins streaming on October 18, just in time for Halloween.

