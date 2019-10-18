Netflix Reopening New York’s Paris Theater for ‘Marriage Story,’ and Maybe More Oscar Contenders

Sources say Netflix is also hoping to turn the Paris into a long-term lease as the streamer looks to make the most of its exhibition opportunities.

Netflix has announced six initial theaters in New York and Los Angeles that will show Noah Baumbach’s acclaimed “Marriage Story,” which opens November 6 before moving into more locations November 15. That’s a month ahead of its streaming debut on December 6 worldwide.

Among the November 6 locations is the venerable single-screen Paris, a Manhattan institution for seven decades that recently closed with an expected transition into retail or similar use. Sources also say that Netflix is in negotiations to become a long-term tenant at the Paris, which would give it a home base for New York screenings of its most venerable projects. Similarly, Netflix remains in negotiations to acquire the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles.

For now, Netflix’s choice to utilize the Paris is a creative solution that helps address its lack access to mainstream theaters while also working with a brand that long served as a first-rate show palace: It only showed upscale, specialized films aimed at Manhattan’s upper middle class.

It’s unclear who will operate the theater in terms of staffing and oversight for the “Marriage Story” booking; it was most recently operated by City Cinemas, whose other locations include the downtown Angelika.

On November 6, “Marriage Story” also will play in New York at the Landmark 57th West, the IFC Center, and the Nitehawk Prospect Park in Brooklyn. In Los Angeles, it will open at The Landmark and the Vista. Additional theaters will open November 15 across the country and around the world.

Exhibition access remains a major challenge for Netflix, but with “Marriage Story” at The Paris joining “The Irishman” at Belasco Theatre in the Broadway district as well as the Egyptian, the streamer appears to be working to make up the difference with prestige locations. With the country’s largest chains refusing to book Netflix titles because they don’t conform to exhibitors’ minimum theatrical windows, moviegoers nationwide may have a difficult time finding locations to see these films. In the meantime, Netflix is ensuring these get prime placement on both coasts.

Apart from the Belasco and the Egyptian, "The Irishman" opens November 1 in New York at the IFC Center and the Landmark 57th West, and in Los Angeles also at the Village in Westwood (the single-screen theater featured in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"), all per theater websites, before expanding. It debuts on Netflix November 27.

