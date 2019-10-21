‘The Crown’ Season 3 Trailer: The Times Are A-Changin’ For Queen Elizabeth II

It's the first extensive look at Academy Award winner Olivia Colman filling the royal shoes of Queen Elizabeth II.

“We’re ready for you, your majesty.” Netflix has released the full trailer for “The Crown” Season 3, and the times, they are a-changin’. As is Queen Elizabeth II, with this season seeing Academy Award winner Olivia Colman now fill those royal shoes.

With a time jump to the mid-1960s—as the cover of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’” in the trailer perfectly minds—”The Crown” Season 3 follows Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family as they attempt to function both professionally and personally within the incredibly tumultuous era. According to the official season synopsis, “From cold-war paranoia, through to the jet-set and the space age – the exuberance of the 1960s and the long hangover of the 1970s – Elizabeth and the Royals must adapt to a new, more liberated, but also more turbulent world.”

As the tagline for Season 3 promises: “Times change. Duty endures.”

Related Emilia Clarke on 'Game of Thrones' Finale Backlash: 'We Would Never Have Made Everyone Happy'

David Oyelowo and Jane Lynch Bring Humor and Heft to 'Inside the Actors Studio' Related Oscars 2020: Best Visual Effects Predictions

Large Format Cameras Are Changing Film Language, From 'Joker' to 'Midsommar'

From the trailer, it appears that this season will see the Queen at a crossroads, actively questioning what she’s “actually achieved” in her time on the throne. “All that’s happened on my watch is the place has fallen apart,” she says, of England’s steady decline since her coronation. However, as Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) tells her sister, “It’s only fallen apart if we say it has. That’s the thing about the monarchy: We paper over the cracks.”

The Season 3 trailer also gives a first look at the new guard and changing of the times with the cast of “The Crown.” In addition to Colman as Queen Elizabeth II (replacing Claire Foy) and Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret (replacing Vanessa Kirby), Season 3 of “The Crown” will see Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (replacing Matt Smith). Also joining the cast is Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson, Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten, and Josh O’Connor and Erin Doherty as the grown-up versions of Prince Charles and Princess Anne, respectively. Peter Morgan also returns as series writer and executive producer.

Netflix will release all the episodes of “The Crown” Season 3 on Sunday, November 17. Check out the trailer below.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.