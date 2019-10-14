Netflix Slates ‘The Irishman’ for Two-Week Theatrical Release at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre

Despite resistance from the big chains, Netflix is continuing to find venues for its most buzzed-about fall contenders, including Martin Scorsese's latest mob epic.

The multiplex might not have much room for Netflix’s thriving batch of awards contenders, but the streaming giant is continuing to find venues for its most buzzed-about films away from the usual chains. Next up: a two-week engagement at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre for Martin Scorsese’s much-anticipated “The Irishman,” which will play two screenings a day at the local theatre gem (the first weekend will kick off with three-screening days, including 10AM options for the Scorsese faithful).

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that it would be screening the film for a full month at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre. This piecemeal release of theatrical locations for “The Irishman,” which recently debuted at the New York Film Festival to critical accolades, presumably does not include all options for seeing it (New York’s IFC Center is listing the film on its website). Yet the announcement of the Belasco run (which normally hosts live stage productions) and now the Egyptian reaffirms the difficulty Netflix is having in booking mainstream theaters.

Located on Hollywood Boulevard, the Egyptian is close to both the TLC Chinese Theatre multiplex complex and a short distance from the Arclight Theater, both of which also would seem to be ideal locations to show the film. The Egyptian announcement doesn’t preclude these, but today’s announcement does hint that those theaters will not be involved because of resistance to Netflix and their short windows before streaming.

“We are excited to showcase ‘The Irishman’ at the Egyptian as part of our November schedule that leads into our Nitrate Weekend and other exciting screenings we have scheduled. No other venue will offer the eclectic array of programming that will be available at the Egyptian and the Aero which speaks to the mission of the American Cinematheque,” said American Cinematheque head programmer Gwen Deglise in an official statement.

Netflix and the American Cinematheque, which operates both the Egyptian and its Santa Monica sister the Aero Theatre, are already teaming up for another endeavor: in April, it was announced that the streamer was in talks to acquire the beloved Hollywood institution. The Egyptian marks the first movie theater acquisition for Netflix and will provide a welcome venue for year-round awards events and premieres for high-end projects that are theater-bound.

“The Irishman” will head to streaming (on November 27) shortly after its initial theatrical date. Check out the full lineup of showings at the Egyptian Theatre below.

Friday, November 1 – Sunday, November 3

10 AM THE IRISHMAN

2:30 PM THE IRISHMAN

7:30 PM THE IRISHMAN

Monday, November 4 – Thursday, November 7

2:30 PM THE IRISHMAN

7:30 PM THE IRISHMAN

Friday, November 8

2:30 PM THE IRISHMAN

7:30 PM THE IRISHMAN

Saturday, November 9

10 AM THE IRISHMAN

7:30 PM THE IRISHMAN

Sunday, November 10

10 AM THE IRISHMAN

7:30 PM THE IRISHMAN

Monday, November 11 – Thursday, November 14

2:30 PM THE IRISHMAN

7:30 PM THE IRISHMAN

Additional reporting by Tom Brueggemann.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.