Nicolas Winding Refn Says His New HBO Series ‘Maniac Cop’ Is ‘Unadulterated Horror’

Nicolas Winding Refn is joining forces with HBO for his next television event series.

Nicolas Winding Refn is sticking with television following the release of his Amazon original miniseries “Too Old to Die Young” earlier this year. The provocative filmmaker has announced his next project will be a series adaptation of the cult film franchise “Maniac Cop” for HBO and Canal Plus. The series will be Refn’s first project made under his new production banner byNWR Originals, a division of his streaming platform byNWR.com. Refn will serve as showrunner of “Maniac Cop” and will direct all episodes along with “Universal Soldiers” filmmaker John Hyams, who was first attached to a “Maniac Cop” reboot movie back in 2015.

“Maniac Cop” got its start as a 1988 slasher movie directed by William Lustig and starring Robert Z’Dar, Tom Atkins, and Bruce Campbell. The plot follows a murdered police officer who is resurrected and sets out on a mission of revenge to kill the men who wronged him, all while being pursued by his former law enforcement co-workers.

Per Variety, Refn’s “Maniac Cop” will be “set in Los Angeles” and “told through a kaleidoscope of characters, from cop to common criminal. A killer in uniform has uncaged mayhem upon the streets. Paranoia leads to social disorder as a city wrestles with the mystery of the exterminator in blue. Is he mere mortal, or a supernatural force?”

“I’ve always been a devoted admirer of John Hyams,” Refn said in a statement announcing the new series. “We’ve been talking about a re-imagining of the ‘Maniac Cop’ films for a number of years, but as we continued to work on the material, we found ourselves wanting to explore the world we were creating in greater depth.”

Refn added, “Turning ‘Maniac Cop’ into a series will allow us to realize our wildest ambitions and to reach an enormous audience though partners HBO and Canal Plus. This show will be an unadulterated, action-packed horror odyssey. Given the current state of the world, though, ‘Maniac Cop’ will also be a strong commentary on the decline of civilization.”

“Maniac Cop” will follow “Too Old to Die Young” as Refn’s second television series. The Amazon drama premiered at the Cannes Film Festival before making its streaming debut over the summer.

