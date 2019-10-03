‘The Onania Club’ Trailer: ‘Human Centipede’ Director Tackles a Secret Masturbation Society

Tom Six returns with another unnerving drama about an underground group of women who get off on tragedy.

Three years after finishing “The Human Centipede” trilogy, Dutch writer/director Tom Six is officially set to return to theaters with his latest horror shocker “The Onania Club.” While specific plot details have thus far remained a mystery, the newly released first official trailer introduces a woman protagonist aroused by scenes of immense violence or tragedy. Distracted from her marriage, child, and friendships, she discovers an underground group of women with similar predilections. Early promotion for the movie promised “one of the most vile, inhumane movie experiences of all time,” and anyone familiar with “The Human Centipede” trilogy knows that Six can deliver.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Hanna secretly joins a group called The Onania Club. Its members, strong independent L.A. bound women, get aroused by the misery of others. Hanna meets more misery than she could ever hope for and in the process loses everything she holds dear.”

The cast includes Jessica Morris, Darcy DeMoss, Deborah Twiss, Karen Strassman, Flo Lawrence, and Ad van Kempen.

“The movie’s main theme is ‘Schadenfreude,’ which means taking pleasure out of other people’s misery. It is a social commentary on the ever-growing political correctness in the privileged Western world and the hypocrisy of that. It is part ‘Sex and the City’ on evil steroids and part pure, pitch black, comedy,” the filmmaker wrote in a release. “In the movie, women are [portrayed] as very powerful, self-made, independent characters. The women are strong and the men are weak, which is rarely seen in other features.”

In addition to “The Human Centipede” films, Six is also known for making the features “I Love Dries,” “Honeyz,” and “Gay in Amsterdam.” He launched the “Centipede” franchise in 2009 and it spawned two sequels in 2011 and 2015. “The Onania Club” is Six’s first non-“Centipede” release in 10 years. The movie is produced by Tom Six and Ilona Six through their Six Entertainment Company production banner.

“The Onania Club” was shot in Los Angeles and recently locked picture. It will be presented to international distributors at the American Film Market in Los Angeles this November.

Check out the eerie trailer below, if you can stomach it.

