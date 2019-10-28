‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Deleted Scene Gives Us More ‘Lancer,’ Timothy Olyphant, and Luke Perry

A newly released deleted scene from Quentin Tarantino's Hollywood love letter features more footage from the set of the film's recreation of the '60s cowboy show.

A new deleted scene from Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” as revealed by Entertainment Weekly, is the first of many cut scenes soon to come from the summer hit Hollywood love letter. The film’s upcoming December 10 Blu-ray release promises 20 minutes of additional footage, and the below clip offers a charming snippet of the bonus materials to expect. Here, the scene features stars Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, and Julia Butters on the set of the 1960s cowboy TV series “Lancer,” which Tarantino lovingly recreated as a starring vehicle for his fictional Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio).

Currently, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is touring multiplexes as an extended cut, a cash grab that adds new context to Tarantino’s film. As IndieWire previously wrote, “It’s nothing that significantly adds to the experience or can’t wait to be watched on the Blu-ray, but the bonus footage that now bookends the film is a swell incentive for anyone looking for an excuse to revisit one of the year’s best films on the big screen.”

The new footage as seen in the extended cuts features quirky commercials designed to look like they might have played on American TV sets in 1969, plus James Marsden as a young Burt Reynolds, among other goodies. The deleted scene below actually appears as a post-credits, Marvel-style sequence in the new cut, with cheesy banter between Olyphant and Perry, and young star Butters getting more screen time after her impactful, brief scene in the original movie. (More details on the re-release here.)

For “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” completists, the special-edition 4K edition of the film will also include a 7-inch vinyl featuring songs from the film, a Rick Dalton poster, and a Mad Magazine parody of the fictional Dalton series “Bounty Law.” Before the home video release, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will land on digital platforms November 26 — right in time for Thanksgiving, and in the thick of awards consideration season.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will no doubt be a major awards-season player, with Sony recently confirming that DiCaprio will vie for Best Actor, and his co-star Brad Pitt will compete for Best Supporting Actor.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.