Oscar Voters Could Pick from a Record Number of Animated Feature Contenders

It's Pixar v. Dreamworks, as "Toy Story 4" and "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" are current Oscar frontrunners.

Now that five nomination slots are guaranteed for the burgeoning animated feature Oscar category, it doesn’t matter that as many as 32 films have been submitted. Assuming they are eligible (several films have not yet had their required Los Angeles seven-day qualifying run), they will contend for the Oscar won last year by “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch are automatically eligible to vote for the final five nominees in the category, while other Academy members are invited to opt-in and must watch a minimum number of films to be eligible to vote for the animated final five.

Films submitted in the Animated Feature Film category also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including Best Picture.

Frontrunners in the animation race include PIxar’s “Toy Story 4,” DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and Netflix’s Cannes entry “I Lost My Body.” Los Angeles animation fans can catch many of these films at this weekend’s Animation is Film festival at the Chinese Theatres in Hollywood.

The submitted features, listed in alphabetical order, are:

“Abominable”

“The Addams Family”

“The Angry Birds Movie 2”

“Another Day of Life”

“Away”

“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles”

“Children of the Sea”

“Dilili in Paris”

“Frozen II”

“Funan”

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Primal’ – Tales of Savagery”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“The Last Fiction”

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Marona’s Fantastic Tale”

“Missing Link”

“Ne Zha”

“Okko’s Inn”

“Pachamama”

“Promare”

“Rezo”

“The Secret Life of Pets 2”

“Spies in Disguise”

“The Swallows of Kabul”

“This Magnificent Cake!”

“The Tower”

“Toy Story 4”

“Upin & Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris”

“Weathering with You”

“White Snake”

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020. The Oscars will be broadcast live on Sunday, February 9, 2020 on ABC Television and televised live worldwide.

