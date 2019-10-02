Phoebe Waller-Bridge Eyes ‘Fleabag’ Season 3, but Not Until She’s 50 Years Old

"Fleabag" could be taking the "Before Sunset" route if it ever returns for another season.

Never say never, “Fleabag” fans. Series creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is backpedaling somewhat on recent comments she made about the potential for “Fleabag” Season 3. Waller-Bridge has long been adamant that her Emmy-winning comedy series would not be returning for a third run, but during her recent appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” she stated being more open to the idea of returning as Fleabag several decades down the road.

“I quite like the idea of coming back to her — well, me — when I’m 50 because I feel like she would’ve had more life then, and God knows what she would’ve got up to,” Waller-Bridge told Seth Meyers. “Actually, seeing a character like that in her later stage of life is exciting, but for now, she’s been through enough. We’ve got to let her go.”

“Fleabag” dominated the Emmy Awards earlier this month with six prizes, including trophies for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy (Waller-Bridge), Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (Waller-Bridge), and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (Harry Bradbeer). Some “Fleabag” fans wondered if the Emmy wins would entice Waller-Bridge to make another season of the show quickly, but the creator shot down those rumors backstage.

“This just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it,” Waller-Bridge said at the time. “It does feel nice to go out on a high. You can’t get higher than this.”

Amazon Prime is certainly hopeful Waller-Bridge will deliver new “Fleabag” in the future. Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke told Deadline after the Emmys that she’s not taking Waller Bridge’s “no more ‘Fleabag'” declaration as fact, at least not yet. “I’ll have to really know that and see evidence of that before I really buy in,” Salke said. “People will say I’m in denial, but [Phoebe] is probably thinking to herself like ‘Geez do I have another story to tell because people really love this.'”

Salke believes Waller-Bridge will have another story to tell, and it appears Waller-Bridge believes that herself, just not until she is 50 years old. Waller-Bridge recently signed a new deal with Amazon estimated at $20 million. Both seasons of “Fleabag” are now streaming on Amazon Prime.

