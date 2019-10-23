Quentin Tarantino Adding Four Scenes to ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ For Re-Release

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is returning to theaters October 25 with 10 minutes of additional footage.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is returning to movie theaters in the thick of awards seasons with a special re-release that will include over 10 minutes of new footage. Sony Pictures has announced the re-release will begin in 1,000 theaters across the U.S. and Canada beginning Friday, October 25. Tarantino’s re-release will include four never-before-included scenes bookending the theatrical cut.

Adrian Smith, President of Domestic Distribution for Sony Pictures, said in a statement announcing the re-release: “Audiences have shown tremendous support for this movie, and we look forward to offering them another opportunity to see the film as it’s meant to be seen – in theaters on the big screen – with more sights and sounds of the sixties from Quentin Tarantino as an added treat.”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” opened in U.S. theaters July 26 to critical acclaim and instant box office success. The movie debuted to $41 million, making it the biggest box office opening of Tarantino’s career. To date, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has grossed $139 million in the U.S. and $368 million worldwide. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a television actor questioning his place in a changing Hollywood while struggling to break into the movie business. Brad Pitt plays the actor’s stunt double, while Margot Robbie stars as model and actress Sharon Tate.

As IndieWire previously reported, Tarantino’s first assembly cut of “Hollywood” ran four hours and 20 minutes. The film’s theatrical cut came in at just over two hours and 40 minutes, meaning there were several scenes Tarantino left on the cutting room floor. Scenes starring Tim Roth as Jay Sebring’s butler, James Marsden as Burt Reynolds, and Danny Strong as Dean Martin were cut from the movie. “Hollywood” producer David Heyman also told IndieWire that 10-year-old breakout Julia Butters had material cut. Heyman said one of Butters’ cut scenes was so good it would have made her a lock for an Oscar nomination.

The news of the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” re-release comes on the heels of news that Tarantino would not be cutting the film in order to secure a China release. The film’s China theatrical opening was cancelled last week for unconfirmed reasons, though it has been reported that Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon filed a complaint to China’s National Film Administration because of her issue with the movie’s depiction of her father. Whether that in any way affected this National Film Administration’s decision is unclear. (Representatives for Shannon Lee did not respond to IndieWire’s requests for comment.)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is opening in theaters just as Sony revs up its Oscar campaign for the drama. The movie is expected to be a major player in top races for Best Picture, Best Director, and more. Sony recently confirmed that Brad Pitt would be campaigned for Best Supporting Actor, leaving DiCaprio to to run for Best Actor without facing competition from his co-star.

