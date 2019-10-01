‘Claws’ to End After Fourth Season

Longtime production partners Rashida Jones and Will McCormack see one show end at TNT while their "Kevin Can Go F— Himself" is born at AMC.

It’s only Tuesday, but longtime producing partners Rashida Jones and partner Will McCormack are already having quite the eventful week. This morning, it was announced that the TNT series “Claws”—executive produced by the duo’s Le Train Train production company—was renewed for its fourth and final season. But apparently where one show ends, another begins, as Variety reported that AMC has just picked up a new pilot executive-produced by the pair — the quite pointedly titled “Kevin Can Go F— Himself”— to series.

Created by Eliot Lawrence (“Welcome to Me”) with Sharon Lee Watson (“Chicago P.D.”) and Emily Silver (“Bones”) functioning as showrunners, the flamboyant and sometimes surreal “Claws” originally premiered in June 2017 and stars Emmy nominee Niecy Nash as Desna Simms, an entrepreneur and leader of a crew of strip mall nail technicians-turned-mobsters in the trashy coastal Florida town of Palmetto (aka “Palmghetto”). Rounding out the ensemble cast is Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, and Karrueche Tran.

“For the past three seasons, Claws has handled delicate and culturally relevant themes like race, class, gender, age and sexual orientation with grace and humor via superb storytelling,” said Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS and TruTV said in a statement. “Fans cherish the over-the-top Clawsian moments that have defined its run, and we will do them justice as we wrap up the tale of Desna and her crew.”

As for “Kevin Can Go F— Himself,” the hour-long series was announced this past November as in development at AMC, with the rather evocative title described as a “working title.” The announcement came right on the heels of the cancelation of CBS’ Kevin James-led sitcom “Kevin Can Wait,” after the series came under fire in the lead-up to and premiere of its second season for retooling in the form of killing off the titular Kevin’s wife Donna (Erinn Hayes) offscreen between seasons.

As described by AMC, “Kevin Can Go F— Himself” “explores the secret life of a woman we all grew up watching: the sitcom wife. A beauty paired with a less attractive, dismissive, caveman-like husband who gets to be a jerk because she’s a nag and he’s ‘funny.’ Our series looks to break television convention and ask what does the world look like through her eyes? Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera zaniness, the formats will be constantly informing one another as we ask what happens when this supporting character is presented as a real person? And what if that person is pissed?”

Created by Valerie Armstrong (“Lodge 49”), Craig DiGregorio (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”) will function as showrunner for the series, which has a 10-episode order.

Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train’s first development season produced the short-lived NBC romantic-sitcom “A to Z,” starring Cristin Milioti and Ben Feldman, in 2014. Since then, they’ve signed a first-look deal with MRC, which has produced such shows an Netflix’s Ozark and Starz’s “Counterpart.”

