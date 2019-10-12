Hollywood Reacts to Robert Forster’s Death

The Academy Award nominee died this past Friday in Los Angeles after a brief battle with brain cancer.

78-year-old Robert Forster died this past Friday in Los Angeles after a brief battle with brain cancer. The calmly charismatic actor left behind a wealth of credits, including his latest, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” which was just released on Netflix. He received an Academy Award nomination in 1998 for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown.” His other credits include “Medium Cool,” “The Descendants,” “Mulholland Drive,” the latest season of “Twin Peaks,” the TV series “Nakia” and “Banyon,” and many more.

Below, IndieWire has rounded up testimonies from members of the entertainment community who’ve spoken out in tribute to the actor via Twitter.

I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie Alligator (pic) 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob. pic.twitter.com/HtunD0Fx6g — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) October 12, 2019

RIP Robert Forster!! A truly class act/ Actor!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 12, 2019

With more than 100 film credits spanning six decades, Robert Forster was a prolific talent who radiated warmth and kindness in everything he did. In 1998, he earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in “Jackie Brown.” Thank you, Robert, for all that you’ve given us. pic.twitter.com/ZwTj21xfw6 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 12, 2019

Robert Forster wasn’t only one of the best people I’ve ever known in the industry, he was one of the best people I’ve known anywhere… https://t.co/xp6QdzVXcP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 12, 2019

So thrilled to see Robert Forster turn up in EL CAMINO today, so devastated to hear that he’s gone. Such an assured, soulful, commanding presence, and someone who survived a long fallow period for a late-career surge. Movies were always better for having him. — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) October 12, 2019

Absolutely heartbroken over the passing of Robert Forster – literally the nicest man. An amazing storyteller and a good friend. Sending much love to his partner Denise. This picture is from an evening we did together with Haskell Wexler saluting their masterpiece “Medium Cool” pic.twitter.com/Bu9Cp7ZuSV — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) October 12, 2019

To those unfamiliar with his work, Robert Forster had essentially two careers: pre-Tarantino & post-Tarantino. They were both great. He could merely sigh and convey a complicated emotion. He could just stare and manage to leave you feeling this wave of emotion for his character. https://t.co/W3ejc54Qmb — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) October 12, 2019

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.