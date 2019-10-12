×
Back to IndieWire

Hollywood Reacts to Robert Forster’s Death

The Academy Award nominee died this past Friday in Los Angeles after a brief battle with brain cancer.

3 hours ago

Robert Forster in a still from Twin Peaks. Photo: Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME

Robert Forster in “Twin Peaks: The Return”

Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME

78-year-old Robert Forster died this past Friday in Los Angeles after a brief battle with brain cancer. The calmly charismatic actor left behind a wealth of credits, including his latest, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” which was just released on Netflix. He received an Academy Award nomination in 1998 for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown.” His other credits include “Medium Cool,” “The Descendants,” “Mulholland Drive,” the latest season of “Twin Peaks,” the TV series “Nakia” and “Banyon,” and many more.

Below, IndieWire has rounded up testimonies from members of the entertainment community who’ve spoken out in tribute to the actor via Twitter.

 

Related

Related

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox

Newswire

ad