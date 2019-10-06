Samuel L. Jackson Responds to Scorsese’s Marvel Smear: ‘Everybody Doesn’t Like His Stuff Either’

The Nick Fury actor chimed in with his thoughts on "The Irishman" director comparing superhero movies to theme parks.

It was certain that Martin Scorsese’s Marvel movies diss wouldn’t go unnoticed, and yet another important member of the MCU has responded. “I don’t see them,” the Oscar winning director said late last week. “I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” filmmaker James Gunn already pushed back against Scorsese’s comments, tweeting on Friday: “Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favorite living filmmakers. I was outraged when people picketed ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ without having seen the film. I’m saddened that he’s now judging my films in the same way. That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contribution to cinema, and can’t wait to see ‘The Irishman.'”

Gunn’s fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe mate Samuel L. Jackson has chimed in with his own thoughts on what Scorsese said. On the red carpet for a Saturday evening event celebrating the opening of Tyler Perry’s new mega studio lot in Atlanta, Jackson was asked for his thoughts on the divide. (Via Variety.)

Popular on Indiewire

“I mean that’s like saying Bugs Bunny ain’t funny,” the veteran actor said. “Films are films. Everybody doesn’t like his stuff either.”

Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU, continued.

“There are a lot of Italian-Americans that don’t think he should be making films about them like that. Everybody’s got an opinion, so I mean it’s okay. Ain’t going to stop nobody from making movies.”

Jackson also joked about Nick Fury’s absence from “Black Panther,” stating that he hopes that will change in upcoming movies based on the Wakandan hero. “How did Nick Fury not end up in Wakanda?,” he said. “I’m sure he’s been there, at least to the club.”

Scorsese has yet to respond to either Gunn’s or Jackson’s comments. But suffice it to say that Marvel fans won’t be getting a Scorsese-directed Marvel film anytime soon, if ever. His latest, “The Irishman,” opens in theaters November 1 before heading to Netflix on November 27.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.