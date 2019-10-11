‘Parasite’ Versus Pedro Almodovar: Why Two Foreign Sensations Could Be Major Oscar Movies

Screen Talk, episode 262: Both "Parasite" and "Pain and Glory" could be much more than Best International Film contenders. Plus: What to make of "Gemini Man"?

After months of buzz that started with the Cannes Film Festival, two critical darlings have it to theaters: Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” and Bong Joon Ho’s Palme d’Or-winning “Parasite.” Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” posted healthy figures on its opening weekend that made it the biggest foreign-language opening of year, and “Parasite” is on track to be an even bigger sensation. Now comes the intriguing part: The movies might seem like shoo-ins for the Best International Film Oscar race, but their distributors are hoping for much more than that, pushing to elevate them to major categories like Best Director and Best Picture. What would it take for both to make the cut?

That’s one of the central topics in this week’s episode of Screen Talk, as Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson sit down in New York to address the developing fall season. They also touch on other highlights from the New York Film Festival, which brings Anne to town, as well as the noble failures of “Gemini Man,” opening this week.

This episode of Screen Talk was produced by Leonardo Adrian Garcia.

