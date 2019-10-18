How Small Regional Film Festivals Can Impact the Oscar Race — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 262: Awards from the Hamptons and Mill Valley add some intrigue to the awards conversation. Plus: "The Lighthouse" and "Jojo Rabbit" finally hit theaters.

Film festivals play a big role in the start of Oscar season, with Telluride, Toronto, and New York Film Festival all providing natural platforms for generating buzz around some of the more anticipated titles. That was certainly the case this year, as everything from “Marriage Story” to “The Irishman” took off (and Cannes holdovers like “Parasite” gained steam). But these gatherings don’t tell the whole story.

Fall regional festivals are often quiet sources of influence throughout the season, and two major ones in the Hamptons and Mill Valley added intriguing new chapters to the developing conversation around this year’s race. In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, co-hosts Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss what Thompson learned from her time in the Hamptons this year and what to make of the regional festival ecosystem. They also dig into conversations around two new releases, “Jojo Rabbit” and “The Lighthouse,” as well as a recent proposal to change the definition of the Academy’s performance categories.

Listen to the full episode below.



