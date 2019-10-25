‘Marriage Story’ Vs. ‘Hustlers’: The Latest Twist in an Unpredictable Awards Season

Screen Talk, episode 263: The Gotham nominations include some familiar season contenders and a few surprises. Just how much do they matter in the Oscar race?

Among the many fall awards season events, the Gotham Awards usually offer a different angle on the conversation. The annual New York independent film celebration assembles its nominees from several committees made up of critics and journalists, which means that while some of the contenders often line up with Oscar buzz, others are total surprises.

This year’s set of nominees is no exception: While fall festival favorite “Marriage Story” did score many Gotham nominations, including Best Feature, it was joined by the likes of “Hustlers,” “Waves,” and “Uncut Gems,” movies that pundits haven’t exactly considered frontrunners in any Oscar category.

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, co-hosts Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson go over the Gotham nominees and whether any of them could impact the wider awards conversation. Kohn, who served on the nominating committee for several categories, also breaks down the process (without revealing too many secrets) and the pair touch on the recent IDA nominees that dropped this week as well.

Listen to the full episode below.



