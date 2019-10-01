‘Search Party’ Creators Launch Podcast About Bad Hollywood Managers With Abby Elliott

Exclusive: Listen to an a brand-new sneak preview of "Conference Call," from the alt-comedy podcast network Forever Dog, which is also announcing a slew of other new offerings.

Shortly after announcing it would revive the legendary “National Lampoon Radio Hour,” alternative comedy podcaster Forever Dog is unveiling an eclectic slate of new launches, including a scripted show from Charles Rogers and Sarah Violet-Bliss, creators of TBS’ critical hit “Search Party.” Billed as an “irreverent send-up of the entertainment industry,” “Conference Call” follows a group of inept Hollywood talent managers through a series of chaotic company-wide conference calls.

Rogers and Violet-Bliss lend their vocal talents to a cast that includes dynamic sister duo Abby Elliott and Bridey Elliott (daughters of “Schitt’s Creek” star Chris Elliott), as well as “Search Party” writer Jordan Firstman. IndieWire is debuting an exclusive clip of “Conference Call” below.

That’s not all, however, as “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” performer Mitra Jouhari is also getting her own show, a narrative series titled “F**k Hut Music School for Teens.” Described as if “Riverdale” were on Adult Swim, the show follows “hot, sexy teens who are trying to break into the music industry.” This isn’t Jouhari’s first stab at her own show; Adult Swim recently ordered a pilot of the Amy Poehler-produced “Three Busy Debras,” which she co-created with Sandy Honig and Alyssa Stonoha.

Jouhari joins a slate that includes returning podcasters Patti Harrison (“Shrill”) and Lorelei Ramirez, Mike Kelton, as well as “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums Alaska and “A Star Is Born” scene-stealer Willam. Check out the full slate of Forever Dog’s new offerings below.

“Beyond”

Producer, comedian and self-proclaimed “energy expert” Mike Kelton is back to solve his real life problems via supernatural means. Instead of going to a therapist, Mike goes to mediums, ghost hunters, cult leaders, special healers and astrologers, all culminating in an open-minded, hilarious and emotional journey through the incredible and unpredictable world of all things “beyond.” Season 2 debuts today.

“Conference Call”

From the creators of TBS’s Search Party, this irreverent send-up of the entertainment industry welcomes listeners to Cursed Management, America’s worst talent management company. Each episode features a chaotic company-wide conference call as Cursed agents pick up the phone to talk Tinseltown, close big deals, sign hot talent and try to keep the company from imploding. Featuring Charles Rogers, Sarah-Violet Bliss, Abby Elliot, Bridey Elliot, Jordan Firstman, Kelly Hudson and Dan Klein. Debuts Monday, October 21.

“F**k Hut Music School for Teens”

From writer/creator Mitra Jouhari, this “Riverdale-meets-Adult Swim” narrative series follows hot, sexy teens who are trying to break into the music industry. The twist? They’re really dramatic… and also hot! Debuts Monday, November 4.

“Podcast: The Ride Presents ‘The Downtown Disney Ordeal'”

In 2018, Podcast: The Ride – a show dedicated to theme parks and their awesome complexities – attempted a 19-episodes-in-19-days miniseries called “The CityWalk Saga,” a hilariously exhaustive journey through Universal CityWalk that Vulture named the “Best Podcast Miniseries of 2018.” Now, hosts Mike Carlson, Scott Gairdner and Jason Sheridan up the ante and attempt to go where no theme park podcast has gone before – the sprawling outdoor shopping complex that is Anaheim’s Downtown Disney. The expedition will be documented across 13 daily episodes running November 8-20.

“A Woman’s Smile”

Hosts Patti Harrison and Lorelei Ramirez return with new guests (Ana Fabrega, Arcade Fire) and new characters in this NPR spoof and blistering criticism of white feminism that offers fresh perspectives on the gentle and kind nature of a woman’s smile… Season 2 debuts Monday, November 18.

“Race Chaser: The United Kingdom and Ireland Tour”

The hit show and 2018 Queerty Award-winner for “Best Podcast” hits the road! Hosts and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums Alaska and Willam head across the pond for five special live episodes in Glasgow, Manchester and Ireland, as they continue to bring fans an insider’s look at the drag universe and the worldwide phenomenon that is “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Debuts Wednesday, December 9.

And here is the exclusive first listen of “Conference Call”:

