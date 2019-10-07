‘Spawn’ Creator So Blown Away by ‘Uncut Gems’ Trailer He’s Courting DP Darius Khondji

Whenever Todd McFarlane starts production on his "Spawn" movie, expect Josh and Benny Safdie to be major sources of inspiration.

A24’s official trailer for “Uncut Gems” left a ton of moviegoers anticipating the Adam Sandler-starring crime thriller, but apparently no one was more dazzled by the footage than “Spawn” creator Todd McFarlane. In a recent interview with Comic Book Movies, McFarlane says he was so blown away by the “Uncut Gems” trailer that he now knows what he wants his upcoming “Spawn” feature film adaptation to look like visually.

“Here’s what gave me some solace the other day,” McFarlane said. “I saw this movie trailer, it was called ‘Uncut Gems.’ It looks amazing. I know what I want my movie to look like. This movie looks like my movie, right?”

Per Comic Book Movies: “McFarlane then went on to say he wants to get in contact with the director of photography [Darius Khondji] for ‘Uncut Gems’ in hopes of hiring him for the ‘Spawn’ movie. ‘I see movies every now and then and just go visually, that’s the grit I want,'” the filmmaker says.

McFarlane’s “Spawn” movie has been in development for the last three years. The creator announced in 2016 he would be directing a new movie based on “Spawn,” which was previously made into a film directed by Mark A.Z. Dippé and released by New Line Cinema in August 1997. McFarlane promised “Spawn” fans his film would be R-rated. The project took shape over the next couple years with actors Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner signing on to star and Blumhouse joining to produce. Development on “Spawn” somewhat cooled off this year as McFarlane revealed in May there were some disagreements over the script. The creator said he would walk away from the project if he was forced to change his script too much. Fortunately, McFarlane is taking solace from “Uncut Gems” when it comes to the long development.

“I did a little research on this movie [‘Uncut Gems’] and that script had been written 10 years ago,” McFarlane told CBM. “And it had been floating around for 10 years, so I go ‘Oh shoot. I feel like I’m on a fast track then right now so Todd, just sit back and enjoy the glaciers moving before we get to yes.'”

While “Spawn” continues to head into production, “Uncut Gems” will be released by A24 on December 13.

