‘Star Trek: Picard’ Trailer: Data, Riker and Troi Reunite With Their Former Captain

Patrick Stewart returns in the highly anticipated series, premiering on CBS All Access on January 23.

It’s time for Jean-Luc Picard to “engage” once again, as seen in the brand new trailer for “Star Trek: Picard,” which dropped on Saturday, during the New York Comic Con panel for the upcoming new CBS All Access series. Fans also now have an official premiere date to count down to — the network announced that the highly anticipated series will premiere on CBS All Access in the U.S. on January 23, 2020.

The panel, moderated by CBSN anchor and CBS News national correspondent Vladimir Duthiers, featured a conversation with cast members Sir Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor). Also present were Executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin, as well as co-executive producer and director Hanelle Culpepper and supervising producer Kirsten Beyer.

Set at the end of the 24th century, twenty years after the events of “Star Trek: Nemesis” (2002), the storyline is affected by the destruction of Romulus referenced in the film “Star Trek” (2009), as well as the death of Data from the aforementioned Nemesis, which Picard is deeply affected by.

Stewart, 79, helmed the USS Enterprise as Picard for seven seasons of “The Next Generation” and four movies. Despite assimilation by the Borg and other unsavory and challenging encounters with aliens and humans alike, Picard had been a steadfast and moral figure, driven by duty but often alone, as he is the last of the Picards.

Goldsman previously outlined how the show differs from those that came before it. “We pointedly wanted not to be a sequel to ‘The Next Generation,'” he said, adding that it’s “slower, more lyrical and character-based.”

Following the January 23 premiere, new episodes of “Star Trek: Picard’s” 10-episode first season will be available weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the U.S, and weekly on Fridays for international viewers, on Amazon Prime.

The trailer teases the return of Brent Spiner as Data, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine of the Borg, Jonathan Frankes as William Riker (aka Number One), and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi.

“Star Trek: Picard” will premiere in 2020 on CBS All Access. Take a look at the official trailer:

