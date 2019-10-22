The ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer Is Finally Here

At long last, the trailer for J.J. Abrams' final entry in the Skywalker Saga has arrived.

The wait is over. The final trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which Walt Disney Pictures releases on December 20, has landed. Airing during Monday night’s Patriots vs. Jets football game, the trailer offers an impressive look at J.J. Abrams’ conclusion to the Skywalker Saga. Watch below.

The film boasts all your favorite “Star Wars” players: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid, and yes, Carrie Fisher in a posthumous role.

“The Rise of Skywalker” is the third installment in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy that launched in 2015 with Abrams’ “The Force Awakens” before Rian Johnson took the reins for 2017’s “The Last Jedi.” The upcoming film is set a year after the events of “Last Jedi,” as the remnants of the Resistance once again face the First Order and the long conflict between the Jedi and the Sith comes to a head.

Academy Award-winning screenwriter Chris Terrio (“Argo”), who cowrote with Abrams, recently said that “The Rise of Skywalker” will dive deep into the complicated dynamic between Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren. “Some of the most interesting scenes in ‘The Last Jedi’ are the conversations between Rey and Ren,” Terrio said. “We’ve tried to pick up that complicated relationship that really has been present ever since the interrogation in ‘Episode VII.’ When Ren takes off his mask, there’s a nakedness about him with Rey that he doesn’t express to anyone else. Rian [Johnson] developed that in fascinating ways and we’ve been able to develop it even further.”

Footage shown at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim over the summer indicated a darker turn for Rey, including scenes of her hooded and wielding a double-sided lightsaber a la Darth Maul — and the trailer certainly supports an ominous future for the heroine who, in “The Last Jedi,” was taken under Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) wing.

This looks to be another sweeping, battle-based, space-opera epic that will be an enormous holiday season hit for Disney. See for yourself below.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.