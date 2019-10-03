‘Blindspotting’ Spin-Off Series in Development at Starz

Jasmine Cephas Jones will star in the series written and executive produced by Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal.

As first reported by Variety, Starz is developing a spin-off series of the critically-acclaimed feature film “Blindspotting.” The half-hour dramedy has cast Jasmine Cephas Jones, reprising her role as Ashley from the film, as its lead. This will mark the third time Cephas Jones has worked with Daveed Diggs, the first, of course, being the two actors’ roles as part of the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton.”

The Starz spin-off series will follow Ashley in the aftermath of her partner of 12 years and the father of her child, the short-tempered Miles (Rafael Casal) suddenly being incarcerated. As a result, Ashley and her son Sean are soon forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister, where Ashley will have to “navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis.” Just like in the 2018 movie, all of this takes place along the backdrop of a quickly-changing—and perhaps not for the better—Oakland.

Also like the movie—which made its debut at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival—the series will be written by “Blindspotting” stars Casal and Diggs. Casal and Diggs are set to executive produce along with “Blindspotting” producers Jess Calder and Keith Calder, Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen of Barnyard Projects. Lionsgate Television will also serve as producers of the series.

In Chief Critic Eric Kohn’s review of “Blindspotting” for IndieWire he wrote:

“Miles (Casal) is at once the more reckless of the pair — he giddily brandishes a handgun for no good reason — even as he attempts to maintain a stable family life with his girlfriend (Jasmine Cephas Jones) and young child. Collin (Diggs) has yet to make amends with his ex (Janina Gavankar), who oversees the moving company while keeping her distance whenever she can.

The women are unfortunately sidelined in a plot that has little to do with them; on the other hand, the male leads who dominate the movie aren’t dominant figures, either; responsibility eludes them at every turn. “Blindspotting” lingers on Collin’s rocky existence with a fascinating and unpredictable air. “

With the spin-off focusing on Ashley, it appears as though the female characters of “Blindspotting” are ready to step into the spotlight.

