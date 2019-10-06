‘The Expanse’ Season 4 Trailer Teases What Awaits the Pioneers of Ilus

Canceled after three seasons on Syfy, the series will return for its fourth season on Amazon Prime Video, on December 13.

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of “The Expanse,” which, after spending its first three seasons on Syfy, is getting a new lease on life courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. And those faithful fans experienced an embarrassment of riches yesterday, courtesy of the series’ Saturday morning New York Comic Con panel, which kicked off with a screening of the season four premiere episode, and ended with an awesome new teaser trailer for the folks at home.

The upcoming season’s plotline, according to a press release from Amazon, reads: “Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them.”

Cancelled by Syfy in May 2018 and picked up two weeks later by Amazon, the adaptation of James S. A. Corey’s series of novels is set in a future where humanity has colonized the Solar System and follows a disparate band of antiheroes.

The fourth season isn’t premiering for a couple more months; specifically, all ten episodes of the new season will be available to stream on Friday, December 13.

For those who find waiting two more months for more episodes of “The Expanse” excruciating, as well as those looking to get caught up on one of the most celebrated sci-fi shows TV has to offer, there’s comfort to be found on Amazon, where the first three seasons are available to stream. Or, for the more literary minded, Corey’s “Expanse” book series currently encompasses eight novels, more than enough light reading to pass the time.

Developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, critics have praised the show for its stellar visual effects, character development and topical narrative. It received a Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation and three Saturn Award nominations for Best Science Fiction Television Series.

On July 27, Amazon renewed “The Expanse” for a fifth season.

