‘The Irishman:’ Here’s Every One of Netflix’s Theatrical Locations and Screening Times

The website will be helpful due to the film's limited release.

Wondering where you can watch “The Irishman” when it’s released November 1? Lucky for you, distributor Netflix launched a website where you can find every location and screening time for Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic.

While a web and social media presence is a key marketing play for most movies, viewers are likely to find the website for Scorsese’s latest particularly useful. Netflix is giving the 3 ½-hour film a very limited theatrical release for less than a month before making it available to stream starting November 27.

Screenshot

The list provided on the website is not yet exhaustive as more theaters and showtimes will likely be added closer to November 1, when theaters set their schedules for that day. You can check showtimes and view trailers at theirishman-movie.com.

“The Irishman,” based on Charles Brandt’s nonfiction book “I Heard You Paint Houses,” premiered to raves at the New York Film Festival last month. It stars Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran, a World War II veteran who became a mob hitman and played a role in union boss Jimmy Hoffa’s disappearance. Al Pacino stars as the notorious mob-connected Teamsters president. Joe Pesci also stars as mob boss Russell Bufalino.

In his “A” review, IndieWire chief critic Eric Kohn called “The Irishman” Scorsese’s best crime movie since “Goodfellas” was released in 1990 “and a pure, unbridled illustration of what has made his filmmaking voice so distinctive for nearly 50 years.”

Netflix is pulling out all the stops for the Oscar contender. It will play two screenings a day at Hollywood’s historic Egyptian Theatre (which Netflix is in talks to buy) and in New York at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre.

Notably absent from the calendar are showings at national theater chains like AMC. Netflix’s preferred short theatrical window has proven to be a point of contention between the streaming giant and exhibitors, which are steadfast in their desire for films to abide by the traditional 90-day exclusive period before movies hit streaming.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the list of theaters and showtimes on the film’s website is not currently exhaustive, as many theaters that may show the film have yet to finalize their screening schedules.

