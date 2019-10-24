‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Trailer: Get Ready for ‘A Bold New Generation’

The sequel series to "The L Word" premieres on Showtime on Sunday, December 8.

“The L Word” is returning — sort of — and Showtime has released a new trailer for the upcoming eight-episode series, which you can watch below.

Billed as a sequel series to Showtime’s groundbreaking six-season series “The L Word,” “The L Word: Generation Q” centers on original series characters Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), and Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), 10 years later. But as the title suggests, there’s also a diverse new generation of LGBTQ+ characters joining the fray, in Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas) and Gigi (Sepideh Moafi).

As you can see from the trailer, there’s also a small setting change for the world of “The L Word,” heading slightly east of the original West Hollywood location to Silver Lake in Los Angeles. Pretty hip.

Showtime is touting “The L Word: Generation Q” as “a bold new show, for a bold new generation,” which falls in line with the concept that while the original “L Word” characters will certainly be an entry point for the series — especially with Bette’s campaign to become the first lesbian mayor of Los Angeles — it will ultimately focus on its newer characters and their struggles, “as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.”

Earlier this year, IndieWire’s Jude Dry examined the first trailer released from the new incarnation of the show with the hindsight of the original series’ impact:

“While the writing quality declines after the first two seasons, which were critically well-received, the rabid fandom never deserted “The L Word” — no matter how much they may have wished they could. The series’ politics have not aged well, particularly surrounding an under-researched and overly stereotypical storyline involving one character’s gender transition. In this next chapter of the show, series creator Ilene Chaiken has pledged to do better by the community.

‘The world has changed; we’ve learned a great deal, I’ve learned a great deal,’ Chaiken told NBC Out in February of the criticisms of the show. ‘I know things now that I didn’t know then, and I’m glad to know them. I recognize the sensitivities.’”

“The L Word: Generation Q” executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, along with Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Steph Green (pilot), and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey. The series premieres on Showtime on Sunday, December 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

