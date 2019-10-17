Cynthia Erivo co-stars in the latest major Stephen King adaptation to hit TV, directed by "Ozark's" recent Emmy winner.

HBO has released the first trailer and confirmed the release date for “The Outsider,” a 10-episode adaptation of Stephen King’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Ben Mendelsohn (“Bloodline,” “Ready Player One”) —who also serves as producer — and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo (“The Color Purple”) lead the cast of this drama series, which also includes Emmy nominee Bill Camp (“The Night Of”), Oscar nominee Mare Winningham (“George”), Paddy Considine (“The Third Day”), Julianne Nicholson (“Mare of Easttown”), Yul Vázquez (“Divorce”), Jeremy Bobb (“The Knick”), Marc Menchaca (“The Sinner”), and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jason Bateman (“Ozark,” “Arrested Development”).

Stephen King’s “The Outsider” is about the mysterious forces surrounding the case of an 11-year-old boy’s gruesome murder. The case is led by Detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn) — still grieving the recent death of his own son — who brings in the “unorthodox” P.I. Holly Gibney (Erivo) to help him solve this case and “explain the unexplainable.”

“The Outsider” will premiere with two episodes — both directed by cast member and executive producer Bateman — on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET. The series is written for television by Richard Price (“The Wire,” “The Night Of”), who also serves as executive producer, along with Andrew Bernstein, Marty Bowen for Temple Hill Entertainment, Jack Bender, Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films, and Dennis Lehane (for the last six episodes). The series is produced by Bateman’s Aggregrate Films and Temple Hill Entertainment in association with Civic Center Media.

Check out the official teaser trailer for “The Outsider” below:

