Tim Miller Planned for ‘Deadpool 2’ to Crossover With ‘Fantastic Four’ Before He Dropped Out

The director shared with The Playlist some of his original plans for the "Deadpool" sequel that got scrapped after he exited over creative differences.

“Deadpool” director Tim Miller is heading back to the big screen as the filmmaker behind Paramount’s upcoming fall tentpole “Terminator: Dark Fate,” a gig that was made possible only after he dropped out of helming “Deadpool 2.” Miller left the sequel in October 2016 over “mutual creative differences” between him and franchise star Ryan Reynolds. In a new interview with The Playlist on “The Fourth Wall” podcast, Miller reveals his original plans for “Deadpool 2” that got scrapped once he exited the sequel.

One of Miller’s biggest plans for “Deadpool 2” was beefing up the role of Vanessa, played by Morena Baccarin. The character dies at the start of the “Deadpool 2” theatrical cut and only appears briefly afterwards, but that’s not what Miller wanted for her storyline. The director said he “cracked the secret to the Vanessa storyline,” and The Playlist reports, “Vanessa had a far richer character arc than what was presented in the final cut of the film seeing her transformation into the iconic character Copycat and a deeper exploration of the love story between herself and Wade.”

Miller also intended to feature a major “Fantastic Four” crossover by using Ben Grimm/The Thing in the movie’s third act battle between Deadpool and Juggernaut. The director said he got permission from executives at 20th Century Fox to use The Thing in “Deadpool 2,” but his idea got left on the cutting room floor after he left the movie and the script got reworked. While The Thing was an exciting addition, it was ultimately Vanessa’s expanded role that Miller pushed hardest for in the film.

“It was clear this part was what Miller was most passionate about as he stated he ‘fought hard to have that in there,” The Playlist reports on Vanessa’s storyline. “Even in the eleventh hour prior to exiting the project, he spoke to the higher-ups at 20th Century Fox and pleaded with them before moving forward insisting they at least keep the Vanessa story before throwing everything out.”

Miller was replaced as director by David Leitch. “Deadpool 2” opened in May 2018 to less favorable reviews than Miller’s original, but it still grossed a strong $785 million worldwide. Miller’s “Terminator: Dark Fate” is opening nationwide November 1.

