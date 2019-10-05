‘The Walking Dead’ New Series Trailer: The Undead Won’t Die

AMC has released the trailer for latest series out of "The Walking Dead" universe.

What is dead may never die. That applies to both the AMC zombie franchise “The Walking Dead” as well as its undead inhabitants. The latest series from the “Walking Dead” franchise — following the original show and “Fear the Walking Dead” — has a creepy new trailer. Check it out below.

The series made its panel debut at New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 5, with participants including the series’ co-creators — Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Matt Negrete and executive producer Robert Kirkman, along with cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, and Nico Tortorella.

The official synopsis, from AMC: “The third installment of the franchise will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series will premiere on AMC in spring 2020.”

Season 10 of “The Walking Dead” airs its premiere this Sunday at 9 p.m. on AMC. AMC announced that “The Walking Dead” was renewed for an 11th season on October 5. The post-apocalyptic series continues to drum up high ratings, so it doesn’t seem that AMC will be giving it the chop anytime soon. The trailer for this latest series, which is yet to be formally titled, features a female-driven cast.

IndieWire, back in March, reviewed the season nine finale of “The Walking Dead”: “It’s been an oddly successful season of ‘The Walking Dead,’ despite the many narrative stops-and-starts baked in to accommodate various ‘new beginnings’ (both in-story and on the creative side with new showrunner Angela Kang) as well as the departure of two major characters. When your season has three time-jumps, things are clearly being shaken up, and while the initial jump forward of the premiere sought to put some distance between the (frankly, awful) Seasons 7 and 8, the departure of Andrew Lincoln meant that the opening episodes of Season 9 were all dedicated to setting up Rick’s send off, only to ultimately see him shuffled off for a movie or two, rather than the cataclysmic death the audience expected… What’s been most surprising is this year is how consistently solid the season has been, despite the herky-jerkiness of the plotting. There were certainly bumps in the road, like the needless obfuscation of Michonne’s newfound isolationism and the ridiculous eventual explanation, but the Whisperers have turned into a satisfyingly serious threat, with the clever machinations of Alpha and the hulking physical threat of Beta.”

