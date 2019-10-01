Here Are the 26 Theaters Where You Can See ‘Joker’ in 70mm (and 22 in 35mm)

As appropriate for bona fide cinephile Quentin Tarantino, Sony provided rare on-film screening dates for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in 56 locations — five on 70mm, 51 on 35mm. For “Joker,” which opens at 4 p.m. Thursday, Warner Bros. will open the film on 70mm in 26 theaters, with 35mm showings on an additional 22.
Two theaters — Arclight Hollywood and Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles — will show both formats. Alamo Drafthouse is standout with 19 total dates: three in 70mm, 16 in 35mm. Of note is that not a single theater from the three dominant national circuits — AMC, Regal, Cinemark — is included among these. (Cineplex, one of Canada’s dominant chains, does have three).
Apart from these on-celluloid showings, “Joker” will be shown on nearly all IMAX locations in North America.
Niko Tavernise
Here is the list, as provided by Warners to IndieWire:
70mm
Arizona
Tucson – Loft
California
La Mesa – Grossmont Center
La Jolla – Arclight La Jolla
Los Angeles – Arclight Hollywood (Cinerama Dome)
Arclight Sherman Oaks
The Landmark
Oakland – Grand Lake
San Francisco – Alamo Mission
Florida
Coral Gables – Coral Gables Art Cinema
Illinois
Chicago – Music Box
Maryland
Silver Springs – AFI Silver
Massachusetts
Brookline – Coolidge Corner
Somerville – Somerville
Minnesota
Plymouth – Willow Creek
New York
New York – Alamo Brooklyn
Cinema 1,2,3
Village East
Ohio
Columbus – Gateway Film Center
Texas
Austin – Alamo at the Ritz
Highland
Dallas – Look
Washington
Seattle – Saunders
Wisconsin
Milwaukee – The Oriental
British Columbia
Vancouver – Park
Ontario
Toronto – Varsity
Quebec
Montreal – Banque Scotia
35mm
Arizona
Tempe – Alamo Tempe
California
Culver City – Arclight Culver City
Los Angeles – Alamo Drafthouse Downtown
Arclight Hollywood
Arclight Sherman Oaks
Cinepolis Pacific Palisades
Los Feliz – Vista
Pasadena – Arclight Pasadena
Colorado
Little – Alamo Littleton
Missouri
Kansas City – Alamo Main Street
New York
Yonkers – Alamo Drafthouse
North Carolina
Raleigh – Alamo Raleigh
Texas
Austin – Alamo Lakeline
Alamo S Lamar
Alamo Village North
Dallas – Alamo Drafthouse Cedars
El Paso – Alamo Monticello
Irving – Alamo Drafthouse Las Colinas
Lubbock – Alamo Drafthouse
New Braunfels – Alamo Marketplace
Richardson – Alamo Drafthouse
San Antonio – Alamo Park North
