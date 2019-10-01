×
Here Are the 26 Theaters Where You Can See ‘Joker’ in 70mm (and 22 in 35mm)

California will have 12 locations, New York has four, and thanks to Alamo Drafthouse Texas has 13.

4 hours ago

As appropriate for bona fide cinephile Quentin Tarantino, Sony provided rare on-film screening dates for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in 56 locations — five on 70mm, 51 on 35mm. For “Joker,” which opens at 4 p.m. Thursday, Warner Bros. will open the film on 70mm in 26 theaters, with 35mm showings on an additional 22.

Two theaters — Arclight Hollywood and Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles — will show both formats. Alamo Drafthouse is standout with 19 total dates: three in 70mm, 16 in 35mm. Of note is that not a single theater from the three dominant national circuits — AMC, Regal, Cinemark — is included among these. (Cineplex, one of Canada’s dominant chains, does have three).

Apart from these on-celluloid showings, “Joker” will be shown on nearly all IMAX locations in North America.

Here is the list, as provided by Warners to IndieWire:

70mm

Arizona

Tucson – Loft

California

La Mesa – Grossmont Center

La Jolla – Arclight La Jolla

Los Angeles – Arclight Hollywood (Cinerama Dome)

Arclight Sherman Oaks

The Landmark

Oakland – Grand Lake

San Francisco – Alamo Mission

Florida

Coral Gables – Coral Gables Art Cinema

Illinois

Chicago – Music Box

Maryland

Silver Springs – AFI Silver

Massachusetts

Brookline – Coolidge Corner

Somerville – Somerville

Minnesota

Plymouth – Willow Creek

New York

New York – Alamo Brooklyn

Cinema 1,2,3

Village East

Ohio

Columbus – Gateway Film Center

Texas

Austin – Alamo at the Ritz

Highland

Dallas – Look

Washington

Seattle – Saunders

Wisconsin

Milwaukee – The Oriental

British Columbia

Vancouver – Park

Ontario

Toronto – Varsity

Quebec

Montreal – Banque Scotia

 

35mm

Arizona

Tempe – Alamo Tempe

California

Culver City – Arclight Culver City

Los Angeles – Alamo Drafthouse Downtown

Arclight Hollywood

Arclight Sherman Oaks

Cinepolis Pacific Palisades

Los Feliz – Vista

Pasadena – Arclight Pasadena

Colorado

Little – Alamo Littleton

Missouri

Kansas City – Alamo Main Street

New York

Yonkers – Alamo Drafthouse

North Carolina

Raleigh – Alamo Raleigh

Texas

Austin – Alamo Lakeline

Alamo S Lamar

Alamo Village North

Dallas – Alamo Drafthouse Cedars

El Paso – Alamo Monticello

Irving – Alamo Drafthouse Las Colinas

Lubbock – Alamo Drafthouse

New Braunfels – Alamo Marketplace

Richardson – Alamo Drafthouse

San Antonio – Alamo Park North

 

