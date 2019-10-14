‘The Batman’: Zoe Kravitz Is Your Next Catwoman After Pfeiffer, Berry, Hathaway

Kravitz is going from one Warner Bros. franchise ("Fantastic Beasts") to another with this high profile casting.

Zoe Kravitz is set to follow in the footsteps of Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, and Anne Hathaway by starring as Catwoman in Warner Bros.’ upcoming superhero tentpole “The Batman.” Kravitz will star opposite Robert Pattinson, who is set to play Bruce Wayne/Batman, and Jonah Hill, who boarded the project last month in an unspecified villain role. Rumor has it Hill is being courted play either The Penguin (previously played by Danny DeVito in “Batman Returns”) or The Riddler (Jim Carrey in “Batman Forever).

“The Batman” is being directed by “War for the Planet of the Apes” filmmaker Matt Reeves. While the plot of the movie is being kept under wraps, Reeves has been vocal about the movie centering on a younger version of the Batman character. The film is not expected to be an origin story like Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins.” As Kravitz and Hill’s casting confirms, “The Batman” will use various characters from the Batman comic book series. More familiar names are expected to be cast in the future.

For Kravitz, “The Batman” marks her second major Warner Bros. franchise movie following “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” The actress reprised her role as Bonnie in the second season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies” earlier this year, and she’ll next play the lead in Hulu’s original drama series “High Fidelity.”

“The Batman” will feature a score by Reeves regular Michael Giacchino and cinematography from “Lion” Oscar nominee Greig Fraser, who also shot “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming “Dune” movie. Giacchino teased “The Batman” during an appearance at Comic-Con earlier this year.

“Matt wanted me to tell you that he’s working very hard to make a good movie,” Giacchino said at the time. “I’ve actually been able to see a few things that he’s showed me that he’s working on and it’s pretty darn awesome. It looks really, really amazing.”

Warner Bros. has already set a June 25, 2021 theatrical release date for “The Batman.” The last Catwoman to grace the big screen was Hathaway in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises.” Production on “The Batman” begins in 2020.

