×
Back to IndieWire

‘1917’ First Reactions: A ‘Tremendous Piece of Filmmaking’ and ‘the Best War Film’ Since ‘Saving Private Ryan’

Director Sam Mendes' WWI epic has finally screened for audiences, and raves abound across the board.

4 hours ago

1917

“1917”

Universal Pictures

Audiences privileged to see “1917” on Saturday in New York are going bananas for Sam Mendes’ WWI epic, shot by director of photography Roger Deakins to mimic a one-take descent into hell on the battlefield. The movie doesn’t release theatrically until Christmas Day, but prospects are looking good for DreamWorks and Universal Pictures’ ambitious tale of a pair of British soldiers (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) as they race against time (and across enemy lines) to deliver a key message.

The movie is written by Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns. IndieWire has rounded up first reactions via Twitter below. Based on the initial takes, this looks to be a huge Oscar contender despite breaking so late in the race.

 

Related

Related

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox

Newswire

ad