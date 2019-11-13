A24 Films Will Be Available on Showtime’s Cable and Streaming Platforms

Showtime will air "Moonlight," "Lady Bird," and "Room" for the first time on TV.

“Lady Bird,” “Moonlight,” and other A24 films will soon have a new streaming and cable home at Showtime, the network announced Wednesday. The production company and cabler inked an exclusive output agreement where certain movies released theatrically by A24 through November 2022 will air on Showtime, The Movie Channel, Flix, on demand, and on Showtime’s streaming services.

Viewers can expect up to 16 A24 films to be available across Showtime’s platforms annually. That includes forthcoming film “Waves,” Trey Edward Shults’ look at the emotional journey of a suburban African American family navigating love and forgiveness in the wake of a tragic loss, starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Lucas Hedges.

Other upcoming movies that will hit Showtime after they’re released in theaters include Joel Cohen’s adaptation of “Macbeth” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, David Lowery’s “Green Knight” starring Dev Patel and Barry Keoghan.

Showtime will also show for the first time on cable A24’s earlier acclaimed films such as Best Picture-winner “Moonlight” and Best Picture nominees “Lady Bird” and “Room” as well as “Ex Machina,” honored with an Oscar for best visual effects.

“We can’t wait to bring Showtime viewers this incredible collection of world-class films from some of the most acclaimed visionaries in the industry,” said Kent Sevener, executive VP for content acquisition and business and legal affairs at Showtime. “Along with our award-winning series, documentaries, sports offerings and an already established library of theatrical titles, A24’s iconic slate of films exemplifies Showtime as a one-stop shop for curated, cutting-edge content.”

A24 fans can catch the company’s movies on cable or through Showtime’s standalone streaming service, which runs $11 a month. It’s available on Amazon, Apple, Google, LG, Oculus, Roku, Samsung, Xbox devices, and more.

Showtime’s existing output deals include ones with Amblin Entertainment, DreamWorks Pictures, Participant, and IFC Films.

Movies currently airing on Showtime include Edgar Wright’s “Baby Driver,” Amy Schumer vehicle “I Feel Pretty,” and the four-episode docu-series “Wu Tang Clan: Of Mics & Men.”

The network has found success with shows like “Shameless” and “Homeland” and is readying to launch a sequel to its groundbreaking “The L Word” next month.

