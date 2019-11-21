The Independent Spirit Awards Nominations Are No Longer Oscar Copycats

A24 racked up a total of 18 Spirit Award nominations, boosting Oscar prospects for "The Lighthouse," “Waves,” "The Farewell," "Uncut Gems," and "Last Black Man in San Francisco."

For years, the Film Independent Spirit Awards seemed content to parrot the Oscars as it awarded Best Feature to “The Artist,” “Moonlight,” “Spotlight,” “12 Years a Slave,” and “Birdman.” However, the 2020 nominees show the Spirit Awards’ 50-person nominating committee favoring the underdog, with A24 scoring a stunning cache of 18 nominations over seven films. According to Film Independent president Josh Welsh, 45% of the directing and writing Spirit nominees are women, and 30% are people of color.

The highest-profile Oscar contender nominated today was Netflix’s “Marriage Story.” By giving screenwriting (but not directing) nominee Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama the Robert Altman Ensemble Award, his high-wattage cast — Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Julie Hagerty, Alan Alda, and Ray Liotta — while “winners,” became ineligible for acting nominations and removed from the competitive fray (and, its attendant buzz and boosts). Thus, the movie boasts just three nominations. (The rest of the Netflix fall slate, from “The Irishman” to “The Laundromat,” exceeded the Spirits’ $22.5 million budget cap.)

Leading the pack were fall hit “The Lighthouse” and upcoming “Uncut Gems,” with five nominations each. While Willem Dafoe is a likely Supporting Actor Oscar nominee, Robert Pattinson and Adam Sandler are fighting for slots in a cutthroat Best Actor field.

Neon landed 10 nominations for six films, including Sundance Grand Jury Dramatic prize-winner “Clemency,” for Best Feature, Screenplay and Female Lead Alfre Woodard; the movie opens December 27. Among the other Best Actress nominees, only Renee Zellweger, nabbing the solo nod for “Judy,” will also factor in the Oscar race.

Best Feature nominee “The Farewell” received nominations for Best Feature and Best Supporting Female Zhao Shuzhen, but oddly Lulu Wang was snubbed for both script and directing; leading lady Awkwafina also failed to land a nod.

Another supporting female nomination went to Taylor Russell, a long-shot newcomer grabbing strong reviews with “Waves.” Meanwhile, her costar Kelvin Harrison, Jr. scored a Best Actor nod for a different film, Neon’s less-seen “Luce,” along with Octavia Spencer and the director Julius Onah.

Among the Best Feature contenders, Terrence Malick’s festival hit “A Hidden Life” got some much-needed attention, while Fox Searchlight’s other World War II awards entry, Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit,” winner of the Toronto People’s Choice Award, was ineligible due to its New Zealand origins. However, it was eligible for foreign film, which may have been confusing to the selection committees.

Amazon landed eight nominations, led by sleeper box-office hit “Honey Boy,” which scored four nods, for director Alma Har’el, Cinematography, and Shia LaBeouf and Noah Jupe, who are inexplicably both Supporting Males. (Who’s the lead?) Snubbed was awards hopeful “The Report,” starring Adam Driver and Annette Bening.

Not usually a factor at the Spirits, distributor STX scored three nominations for surprise hit and critics favorite “Hustlers,” for Cinematography, director Lorene Scafaria, and Supporting Female Jennifer Lopez, who is gaining ground in the Oscar race.

In the foreign feature race, “Parasite” (South Korea), “Retablo” (Peru), “Les Miserables” (France), and “Invisible Life” (Brazil) gained a boost. Also nominated were Celine Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (France) and Joanna Hogg’s UK feature “The Souvenir,” but they are not eligible for the Oscars.

Four of the documentary contenders are the usual awards suspects: Neon’s “Apollo 11” and “Honeyland,” PBS’ “For Sama,” and Netflix’s “American Factory,” as well as Gabrielle Brady’s lesser-known entry “Island of the Hungry Ghosts” (Sentient Art Film).

Last year “If Beale Street Could Talk” won Best Feature, and Best Supporting Female winner Regina King took home the Oscar the next day. The year before, “Get Out” won Best Feature and writer-director Jordan Peele took home the Best Original Screenplay Oscar. So while the Spirits are not entirely predictive, their nominations spotlight deserving films and build awards momentum.

The nominees for the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Award Nominations are listed below. Film Independent members vote for the Spirit Awards, which are presented on the Saturday before the Oscars — this year, February 8, 2020.

Best Feature

A HIDDEN LIFE

CLEMENCY

THE FAREWELL

MARRIAGE STORY

UNCUT GEMS

Best Director

Robert Eggers – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Alma Har’el – HONEY BOY

Julius Onah – LUCE

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS

Lorene Scafaria – HUSTLERS

Best First Feature

BOOKSMART

THE CLIMB

DIANE

THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

THE MUSTANG

SEE YOU YESTERDAY

Best Female Lead

Karen Allen – COLEWELL

Hong Chau – DRIVEWAYS

Elisabeth Moss – HER SMELL

Mary Kay Place – DIANE

Alfre Woodard – CLEMENCY

Renée Zellweger – JUDY

Best Male Lead

Chris Galust – GIVE ME LIBERTY

Kelvin Harrison Jr. – LUCE

Robert Pattinson – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Adam Sandler – UNCUT GEMS

Matthias Schoenaerts – THE MUSTANG

Best Supporting Female

Jennifer Lopez – HUSTLERS

Taylor Russell – WAVES

Zhao Shuzhen – THE FAREWELL

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer – GIVE ME LIBERTY

Octavia Spencer – LUCE

Best Supporting Male

Willem Dafoe – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Noah Jupe – HONEY BOY

Shia Labeouf – HONEY BOY

Jonathan Majors – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Wendell Pierce – BURNING CANE

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – MARRIAGE STORY

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder – TO DUST

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS

Chinonye Chukwu – CLEMENCY

Tarell Alvin Mccraney – HIGH FLYING BIRD

Best First Screenplay

Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol – SEE YOU YESTERDAY

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen – DRIVEWAYS

Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy – BLOW THE MAN DOWN

Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe – GREENER GRASS

James Montague, Craig W. Sanger – THE VAST OF NIGHT

Best Cinematography

Todd Banhazl – HUSTLERS

Jarin Blaschke – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Natasha Braier – HONEY BOY

Chananun Chotrungroj – THE THIRD WIFE

Pawel Pogorzelski – MIDSOMMAR

Best Editing

Julie Béziau – THE THIRD WIFE

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – UNCUT GEMS

Tyler L. Cook – SWORD OF TRUST

Louise Ford – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Kirill Mikhanovsky – GIVE ME LIBERTY

John Cassavetes Award

BURNING CANE

COLEWELL

GIVE ME LIBERTY

PREMATURE

WILD NIGHTS WITH EMILY

Robert Altman Award

“Marriage Story”

Best Documentary

AMERICAN FACTORY

APOLLO 11

FOR SAMA

HONEYLAND

ISLAND OF THE HUNGRY GHOSTS

Best International Film

INVISIBLE LIFE, Brazil

LES MISERABLES, France

PARASITE, South Korea

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE, France

RETABLO, Peru

THE SOUVENIR, United Kingdom

Piaget Producers Award

Mollye Asher

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

Someone to Watch Award

Rashaad Ernesto Green – PREMATURE

Ash Mayfair – THE THIRD WIFE

Joe Talbot – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Truer Than Fiction Award

Khalik Allah – BLACK MOTHER

Davy Rothbart – 17 BLOCKS

Nadia Shihab – JADDOLAND

Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside – AMÉRICA

Annual Bonnie Award

Marielle Heller

Lulu Wang

Kelly Reichardt

