‘Avengers: Endgame’ Debuts on Disney+ With Tony Stark’s Emotional Post-Snap Deleted Scene

“Avengers: Endgame” has officially made its streaming debut thanks to the launch of Disney+, and Marvel Studios has rolled out a handful of must-see special features to go along with the online debut of the highest grossing film in box office history (unadjusted for inflation, of course). Five “Endgame” deleted scenes with commentary from directors Joe and Anthony Russo are available to stream. The cut sequences are different from the six deleted scenes that appear on the “Endgame” Blu-ray, and one scene is the much-touted moment between Robert Downey Jr. and “13 Reasons Why” breakout actress Katherine Langford.

The Russo brothers revealed in May during an appearance on MTV’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that Langford was cast as the adult version of Tony Stark and Pepper Pott’s daughter Morgan (played by Lexi Rabe as a young girl). Langford filmed a dream sequence in which Tony Stark meets his teenage daughter after he snaps his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet in order to defeat Thanos. The scene matched a similar one from “Infinity War” in which Thanos meets with daughter Gamora after he snaps his finger. Joe Russo originally said the scene was cut for the theatrical release because it confused test audiences, but in the Disney+ commentary he adds the film risked having too many endings.

“It was this idea that if we cast his daughter as an adult so that he could come to peace with what he had just done,” Joe explains of the scene. “When we put this in the film, it ground the film to a halt because he does something similar in the next sequence when he gives his own eulogy. What can happen in a film this big is you can have ending after ending after ending. When you have too many sequences in a row, you can dilute the value of each one.”

Because the Disney+ extra is the directors’ commentary, Marvel fans can’t actually hear the dialogue being said between Downey Jr. and Langford’s characters. The scene runs three minutes and features an emotional talk between father and daughter. “Endgame” is now streaming with bonus content on Disney+.

