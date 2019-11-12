Awards Spotlight: IndieWire Celebrates the Year’s Best Films With Taika Waititi, Charlize Theron, and More

IndieWire is keeping with tradition this Oscar season and launching our annual Awards Season Spotlight series this month. The video series is presented by Apple TV+. IndieWire Editor at Large and awards analysts Anne Thompson talked to a fantastic range of talent — shot by IndieWire Creative Producer Leo Garcia — covering some of the season’s top filmmaking and acting contenders. From Oscar winner Charlize Theron, who is back in the Best Actress race for playing Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell,” to writer-director Taika Waititi, whose “Jojo Rabbit” became a top Oscar contender when it won the People’s Choice Award at TIFF, IndieWire will unveil more than 15 exclusive interviews with awards contenders leading up to Oscar voting.

The full list of IndieWire Awards Season Spotlight participants follows. Click here to see all of the interviews.

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse”

Matt Damon and James Mangold, “Ford v. Ferrari”

August Diehl and Valerie Pachner, “A Hidden Life”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Marielle Heller, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Michael B. Jordan, “Just Mercy”

Anthony Mackie, “The Banker”

Fernando Meirelles and Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Edward Norton, “Motherless Brooklyn”

Robert Pattinson, “The Lighthouse”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

The Safdie Brothers and Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Lulu Wang, “The Farewell”

Alfre Woodard, “Clemency”

