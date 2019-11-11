Chris Evans Says He’s Not Eager to Play Captain America Again, but ‘Never Say Never’

Unlike Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers/Captain America survived the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and thus the door has been left open for the actor to return in the future as his iconic superhero character. But is that what Evans wants? The question was posed by Evans’ longtime Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson during their video interview for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. “You never say never,” Evans responded. “I love the character. I don’t know.”

“It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either,” Evans added. “There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together.”

Evans maintained that where Steve ends up following the event of “Endgame” is such a perfect closure for the character that “it’d be a shame to sour that.” “Endgame” concluded with Steve deciding to stay in the past so he could spend his life with love interest Peggy Carter.

“I’m very protective of it,” Evans said about playing Captain America. “It was such a precious time, and jumping onto the movie was a terrifying prospect to me. I said no a bunch of times, and there’s a million and one ways it could have gone wrong. It almost feels like maybe we should let this one sit.”

Johansson’s Black Widow and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Solider were integral to Evans’ “Captain America” franchise, and both characters are getting their own projects in the upcoming fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The “Black Widow” standalone film opens May 1, 2020, while the Disney+ television series “The Falcon and the Winter Solider” is now in production. Evans is not expected to be reprising Captain America in either project, although some believe he might pop up in “Black Widow” because it’s a prequel film.

