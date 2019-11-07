‘Cosmos: Possible Worlds’ to Premiere on National Geographic in 2020 — Exclusive

"Cosmos: Possible Worlds" enlists Seth MacFarlane, Viggo Mortensen, and Patrick Stewart to help continue the series' rich tradition.

National Geographic will bring viewers on a journey through time and space in the long-awaited “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” which will debut March 9, 2020.

The new 13-episode edition of “Cosmos” is part of the revival of astronomer Carl Sagan’s beloved 1980 show “Cosmos: A Personal Voyage,” which covered all manner of scientific subjects. A second season, “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey,” introduced the series to a new generation in 2014 and brought astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson on board to host.

Tyson will return to host “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” and he’ll kick off the season on the show’s iconic “Ship of the Imagination” to explore different time periods and a variety of far-flung planets. The show will venture through both time and space, starting at the dawn of the universe and moving to a futuristic 2039 New York World’s Fair, before moving further into the future.

The series is the brainchild of Emmy and Peabody Award-winner Ann Druyan, who is serving as creator, executive producer, writer, and director.

“This third season of ‘Cosmos: Possible Worlds’ is our boldest yet,” Druyan said in a statement. “The ‘Ship of the Imagination’ will carry us places we never dared to venture before: lost worlds and worlds to come, deep into the future and straight through that hole in the curtain masking other realities — and all of it rigorously informed by science and made real by lavish VFX.”

Druyan co-wrote the original 1980 series with Sagan, whom she married in 1981.

The series’ other executive producers include Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, and Jason Clark. MacFarlane will also join the star-studded cast as President Truman, while Patrick Stewart will portray astronomer William Herschel. Viggo Mortensen will play Soviet plant geneticist Nikolai Vavilov, and Judd Hirsch will play Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. Author Sasha Sagan, daughter of Druyan and Carl Sagan, will play a recurring role as Carl Sagan’s mother, Rachel Gruber Sagan.

Crew members include costume designer Ruth E. Carter, cinematographer Karl Walter Lindenlaub, and composer Alan Silvestri. National Geographic will publish Druyan’s companion novel to the series, also titled “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” as a follow-up to Sagan’s bestselling “Cosmos” book, when the new season launches.

Watch the trailer for “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” below.

