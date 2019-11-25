Daniel Craig Doubles Down on Leaving 007 After ‘No Time to Die’: ‘Yes, It’s Done’

"No Time to Die" finds Craig reprising the role of James Bond for a fifth time on the big screen.

Nearly everyone paying attention to the James Bond franchise has suspected the upcoming 25th installment, “No Time to Die,” will be the final outing for Daniel Craig. Two days after wrapping production on the last Bond film “Spectre,” Craig gave an infamous interview in which he was quoted as saying he’d rather “slit [his] own wrists” than play Bond again. When the actor announced he’d be returning for another 007 film, many fans believed it would be his swan song. Craig confirmed as much during his recent visit to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

When Colbert asked Craig bluntly if he was “done with Bond,” the actor replied, “Yes.” Colbert pushed back, “You’re done with Bond?” Craig answered, “It’s done.”

“No Time to Die” will mark the fifth time Craig has played Bond following “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall,” and “Spectre.” Craig’s first outing was released in November 2006 and grossed nearly $600 million worldwide. The film’s box office and rave reviews is credited with revitalizing the James Bond franchise following Pierce Brosnan’s exit after 2002’s “Day Another Die.” While follow-up “Quantum of Solace” is widely regarded as one of the worst 007 movies, “Skyfall” is often cited as one of the best. “Skyfall” grossed over $1 billion to become the biggest grossing Bond film in history. The 2012 entry also earned five Oscar nominations and won the prizes for Best Sound Editing and Best Original Song.

“No Time to Die” stars Craig opposite returning franchise players Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), and Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter), plus newcomers Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, and “Captain Marvel” breakout Lashana Lynch. Lynch’s casting has already generated headlines after it was reported that her character takes over the 007 moniker in the film. Malek is playing the film’s villain, although rumor has it that “Spectre” actor Christoph Waltz (Blofeld) will be making appearance.

The upcoming Bond film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, marking his first feature film project since 2015’s “Beasts of No Nation.” Fukunaga wrote the script with Scott Z. Burns and “Fleabag” Emmy sensation Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “No Time to Die” will open in the U.S. on April 8, 2020.

