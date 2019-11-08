FX to Stream Exclusively on Hulu, Moves ‘Devs,’ ‘Mrs. America,’ and More to Streamer

FX on Hulu launches in March and will bring most of the network's new and existing shows to the streaming service.

FX programming is officially coming to Hulu. With the blessing of Disney, their shared parent company, the basic cable network and streaming titan have partnered to not only stream FX’s originals library, but FX will also produce shows for Hulu, including four series set to launch in 2020.

Disney CEO Bob Iger discussed FX’s streaming shift during the Mouse’s fourth quarter earnings call Thursday. “FX on Hulu” will launch in March, featuring more than 40 of FX’s new and existing shows, in addition to new original series. New episodes of current FX series will hit Hulu the day after their linear premiere, Iger said during the call.

The upcoming original shows moving from FX to Hulu include “Mrs. America” (starring Cate Blanchett), “Devs” (Alex Garland’s first series), “A Teacher” (Hannah Fidell’s adaptation of her 2013 film), and “The Old Man” (starring Jeff Bridges). These shows, developed at FX, will no longer air on the cable channel. They will stream via “FX on Hulu.”

“We’re excited to become the official streaming home to the award-winning current and legacy series that FX has produced over nearly two decades, as well as brand-new original series that will be exclusive to Hulu subscribers — all available through ‘FX on Hulu,'” Hulu CEO Randy Freer said in a statement. “FX has solidified its position as a premium brand that consumers are passionate about, and we can’t wait to bring its valuable content offering to our customers, all in one place.”

“We’re thrilled to have Hulu as our streaming partner with the creation of FX on Hulu, which will be the best and most complete representation of the FX brand, finally putting us on equal footing with competitors like HBO,” FX Chairman John Landgraf said in a statement. “This will allow us to expand FX’s original programming lineup and to reach Hulu’s growing audience of young and highly engaged subscribers, whom we believe will love these shows. We are more committed than ever to quality over quantity, with our primary focus on excellence that can cut through the clutter at a time of unprecedented consumer choice. This is a game-changing opportunity for FX, and we can’t wait to embark on this journey with Randy and his great Hulu team.”

“Mrs. America” is a limited series from Stacey Sher (“Pulp Fiction”), Dahvi Waller (“Mad Men”), and Cate Blanchett that will tell the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly (Blanchett). The cast also features Rose Byrne, Elizabeth Banks, Uzo Aduba, Margo Martindale, Sarah Paulson, John Slattery and Tracey Ullman. Waller will write the show, while executive producers include Sher, Waller, Coco Francini, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck and Blanchett. Micah Schraft and James Skotchdopole will co-executive produce the series.

“Devs” is a thriller that centers on Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), a young software engineer who works for a cutting-edge Silicon Valley tech company. After an incident involving her boyfriend, Chan suspects foul play, and her investigation leads her to Forest (Nick Offerman), the CEO of her company, and its secret development division. What results is a technology conspiracy that could have global implications. Additional stars include Jin Ha and Allison Pill. Alex Garland will executive produce the limited series alongside Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, and Garrett Basch.

“Devs” and “Mrs. America” will debut in spring 2020.

FX on Hulu’s limited series “A Teacher,” from writer/director Hannah Fidell, is based on her film of the same name, will explore an intimate connection between a Claire (Kate Mara), a female high school teacher and Eric (Nick Robinson), an underage male student. Fidell will executive produce the 10-episode series alongside Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman, Danny Brocklehurst, and Mara.

The fourth original project, “The Old Man,” based on the novel by Thomas Perry, is a drama starring Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase, a retired CIA officer who is living off the grid. After an assassin attempts to take Chase out, the operative must reconcile his past to safeguard his future. Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine are writing the series, which is executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, Bridges, and David Schiff.

Release dates for “A Teacher” and “The Old Man” were not provided, though production on the latter’s pilot episode was slated to begin this fall.

FX and Hulu announced the partnership a few days before the launch of Disney’s Disney+ streaming service, which hits the market Tuesday.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.