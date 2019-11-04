Ellen DeGeneres to Receive Carol Burnett Award at Golden Globes

The comedian, writer, and talk show host has been nominated for three previous Golden Globe awards.

Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award, a television special achievement honor, at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. announced Monday.

The comedian is the first person not named Carol Burnett to win the award, which was introduced at last year’s ceremony and aims to celebrate television’s new Golden Age in light of the medium’s evolving landscape, and serving as the counterpart to the HFPA’s Cecil B. DeMille Award, the equivalent film accolade.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to honor Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award,” Lorenzo Soria, President of the HFPA said in a statement. “From her sitcoms, to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit. In addition to her television success, she’s an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don’t have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform. We look forward to celebrating her achievements at this year’s ceremony.”

DeGeneres is a comedian, actress, writer, producer, and daytime talk show host, who got her start in stand up and made the transition to sitcoms, before landing a role in “The Friends of Mine” on ABC in 1994, a series that would soon be renamed “Ellen” and run until 1998. The show was a ratings hit and the star received three Golden Globe nominations. In 1997, DeGeneres received the Peabody Award, as well as winning a Primetime Emmy Award for writing in a comedy series for the “Puppy Episode,” which featured the comedian’s character coming out as a gay woman.

She eventually found a new outlet for her talents, launching a hit syndicated talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2003. The series aired its 3,000th episode in May 2019 and during its tenure has earned 63 Daytime Emmy Awards, including 11 for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show.

DeGeneres has also won 12 Teen Choice Awards, and is a 21-time People’s Choice Awards winner, making her the most decorated individual in the 44-year history of the franchise. In November 2016, DeGeneres received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama, the highest civilian honor and in recognition of her contributions to notable change and progress in the United States.

In addition to her demanding work commitments, DeGeneres is dedicated to humanitarian efforts, in 2018 establishing The Ellen Fund, which aids global conservation efforts for critically endangered species. DeGeneres has also brought awareness to the anti-bullying issue by creating a PSA titled, “Be Kind.” During its 16 years on the air, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has raised over $95 million for various causes and has been renewed through the 2021-2022 season.

The 2020 Golden Globes will air live coast-to-coast Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 5 p.m. PT.

