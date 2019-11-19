Henry Cavill Won’t Give Up Superman Role So Easily: ‘There’s Justice to Be Done’

In a new interview with Men's Health, Cavill suggests his time in the DCEU got progressively worse with each new movie.

The future of the DC Extended Universe might be a question mark, but Henry Cavill says in a new interview with Men’s Health he will not being giving up the role of Superman so easily. Cavill appeared as the Man of Steel in three DCEU films directed by Zack Snyder: “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and “Justice League.” Cavill suggests what many fans believe when he says his movies in the DCEU got progressively worse.

According to Cavill, his Superman origin story “Man of Steel” was “a great starting point. If I were to go back, I don’t think I’d change anything.” The actor believes “Batman v Superman” is “very much a Batman movie. And I think that realm of darkness is great for a Batman movie.” As for “Justice League,” Cavill’s thoughts are blunt: “It didn’t work.” “Justice League” was overhauled by Joss Whedon after Snyder left the project due to a family tragedy.

Cavill has not played Superman since “Justice League” and Warner Bros. has not announced any plans for a new Superman movie. The studio has taken different routes with Cavill’s “Justice League” co-stars. Gal Gadot is returning as Wonder Woman in Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 1984” (June 5, 2020), while Jason Momoa will follow last year’s one billion dollar grosser “Aquaman” with a sequel (December 16, 2022). Ezra Miller’s standalone Flash movie has gone through several different iterations but is currently on track to be directed by “It” filmmaker Andy Muschietti. Affleck exited his role as Batman, but Warner Bros. is rebooting the Caped Crusader with Robert Pattinson and director Matt Reeves for “The Batman” (June 25, 2021). Superman is the only “Justice League” character without a movie in development.

“I’m not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on,” Cavill told Men’s Health of the rumor his time as Superman has ended. “I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

Next up for Cavill is the Netflix fantasy series “The Witcher,” which debuts December 20. The streaming giant has already picked up the show for a second season.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.