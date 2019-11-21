‘Hunters’ First Trailer: Jordan Peele Unveils His Fourth Reich Conspiracy Thriller for Amazon

Starring Al Pacino, the series - previously titled "The Hunt" - will follow a ragtag group fighting Nazis in 1977 New York City.

Jordan Peele is bringing Nazi hunting to Amazon Prime Video via “Hunters,” an upcoming conspiracy thriller that will hit the streaming service in 2020.

“Hunters,” executive produced by Jordan Peele and starring Al Pacino, will follow a ragtag group of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City. The so-called Hunters discover that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living in the United States and are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in America. The Nazi hunters, led by Pacino, will embark on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their genocidal plans.

Additional starts include Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

The show was created by David Weil (“Moonfall”), who will also serve as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano. The show will be produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (“American Horror Story”) directed the show’s pilot and is also one of its executive producers.

Other executive producers include Win Rosenfeld (“The Twilight Zone”) from Monkeypaw Productions, Nelson McCormick (“Prison Break”), and Tom Lesinski (“Mr. Mercedes”) from Sonar Entertainment.

“Hunters” marks the latest socially-relevant project for Peele, who has recently enjoyed breakout success in the film industry due to the critical and commercial success of horror films “Get Out” and “Us.” Peele will also produce HBO horror series “Lovecraft Country” and is also producing next year’s “Candyman” for Universal Pictures.

With its (unfortunately) topical cultural theme and the significant name recognition of Peele and Pacino, “Hunters” could be one of Prime Video’s next breakout hits. “Fleabag” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” were monumental successes for the streaming service, but the former show has ended and Prime Video still doesn’t have the same quantity of originals as some of its competitors, such as Netflix. If successful, “Hunters” could help Amazon’s streaming service maintain the momentum it enjoyed from the aforementioned shows earlier this year.

Though a specific release date has not been announced, the show’s teaser trailer promises plenty of explosive action, intrigue, and of course, a bountiful amount of Nazi hunting.

Check out the teaser trailer for “Hunters” below:

